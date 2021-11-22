Free CodeClan digital skills courses launched in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

People in the north-east can sign up for courses that can give them cutting-edge digital skills leading to well paid employment.

A new funding opportunity has been announced for north-east applicants looking to train in software development with Scotland’s digital skills academy, CodeClan.

The course is open to any applicant based in Aberdeen city or Aberdeenshire who is over the age of 25 and either unemployed or on a low-income.

The award-winning and industry-led digital skills academy is offering fully funded places on its upcoming software development – north-east course which begins in January.

This 12-week career changers’ course will provide industry-led training for a new generation of software and web developers.

Jobs for the future

Students will attend a series of classes and workshops which includes CodeClan’s careers support service.

At the end of the course, which includes JavaScript, Python and SQL, they will have the opportunity to gain a SQA level 8 award in software development.

Ceri Shaw, CodeClan chief delivery officer, said: “Digital industries offer well-paid careers with long-term security.

“However, gaining those skills through traditional routes can be time-consuming and costly and we understand that.

“This is an important step closer to making digital skills available to everyone and increasing access to digital careers.”

£14million funding pot

The initiative is part of the The North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund, which was launched in August, thanks to a £14million pot of cash from the Scottish Government.

It is expected to boost employment prospects for more than 3,000 people across the region.

Allison Carrington, Regional Skills Planning Lead at Skills Development Scotland (SDS) said: “With the speed of digital transformation in our economy only increasing, it’s vital that more people have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to move into these new exciting roles.

“Not only will this help people across the region as they deal with a rapidly changing jobs market, but it will help businesses across all sectors who are increasingly in need of digital skills for growth and innovation.”