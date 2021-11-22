Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Free CodeClan digital skills courses launched in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

By Kelly Wilson
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
CodeClan announces funding for north-east training

People in the north-east can sign up for courses that can give them cutting-edge digital skills leading to well paid employment.

A new funding opportunity has been announced for north-east applicants looking to train in software development with Scotland’s digital skills academy, CodeClan.

The course is open to any applicant based in Aberdeen city or Aberdeenshire who is over the age of 25 and either unemployed or on a low-income.

The award-winning and industry-led digital skills academy is offering fully funded places on its upcoming software development – north-east course which begins in January.

This 12-week career changers’ course will provide industry-led training for a new generation of software and web developers.

Jobs for the future

Students will attend a series of classes and workshops which includes CodeClan’s careers support service.

At the end of the course, which includes JavaScript, Python and SQL, they will have the opportunity to gain a SQA level 8 award in software development.

Ceri Shaw, CodeClan chief delivery officer, said: “Digital industries offer well-paid careers with long-term security.

“However, gaining those skills through traditional routes can be time-consuming and costly and we understand that.

“This is an important step closer to making digital skills available to everyone and increasing access to digital careers.”

£14million funding pot

The initiative is part of the The North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund, which was launched in August, thanks to a £14million pot of cash from the Scottish Government.

It is expected to boost employment prospects for more than 3,000 people across the region.

Allison Carrington, Regional Skills Planning Lead at Skills Development Scotland (SDS) said: “With the speed of digital transformation in our economy only increasing, it’s vital that more people have the opportunity to learn the skills they need to move into these new exciting roles.

“Not only will this help people across the region as they deal with a rapidly changing jobs market, but it will help businesses across all sectors who are increasingly in need of digital skills for growth and innovation.”

