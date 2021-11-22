Fraserburgh hit seven at Forres; Inverurie Locos keep up the pressure with Strathspey win

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie was thrilled as his side defeated Forres Mechanics 7-0 to return to winning ways in the Breedon Highland League.

Paul Young bagged four for the league leaders at Mosset Park with Scott Barbour, Sean Butcher and Willie West also on target.

Duthie said: “It was a really solid professional performance. We did the right things in the right areas of the park and we were clinical when we had the chances.

“I’ve worked with Paul since he was 15 and I can’t remember him scoring four goals in training – never mind in a game.

“He was excellent, made really good runs forward and finished really well.

“Nobody made a big deal about the defeat to Rothes. We were disappointed but we didn’t get too down about it because we knew we wouldn’t go through a season without dropping points in a league as competitive as the Highland League.”

Barbour opened the scoring from the penalty spot after five minutes after being brought down by goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol.

Close range finishes from Young and Butcher, both from Lewis Duncan assists, had the Broch three ahead at the interval.

Young made it four in the 49th minute and completed his hat-trick seven minutes later.

West’s strike from the edge of the box and Young’s finish from 20 yards completed the scoring.

Yesterday’s match against Forres Mechanics was the 200th competitive game between the two sides. We were delighted to present a commemorative bottle to mark the occasion. Broch- 89 wins, 446 goals

Draw- 30

Forres- 81 wins, 385 goals@TheCansOfficial @ScottishHFL @PandJSport pic.twitter.com/13WfEveJUa — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) November 21, 2021

Forres have lost their first two games under manager Gordon Connelly 7-0.

He said: “It’s not the best of results going off the back of Wednesday and into the rebuild not only of squad, but the football club as a whole.

“The mentality of the whole club needs changed and that will take time, so as a management team we take that responsibility.

“It would have been easy for use to avoid the last two games and to come in after that, but I was keen to see what we had or what we didn’t have.”

Inverurie Locos 5-1 Strathspey

Inverurie Locos remain firmly within the chasing pack after yet another impressive home performance.

Manager Richard Hastings was delighted with the quality of goals scored in his side’s 5-1 home win against Strathspey Thistle

He said: “A lot of the excellent play is from the training ground, which is pleasing. We are seeing the fruits of our labours.

“We’re scoring different types of goals which is great as you just can’t be one dimensional.

“We are disappointed to have conceded a goal. We thought their striker looked offside and we waited for the flag to come but it didn’t so we have to take that. We pride ourselves on clean sheets.”

Locos took only two minutes to stamp their authority with the opening goal. The Strathspey defence were slow in clearing their lines and Robert Ward punished them by poking the ball into the corner of the net.

Match Sponsor ESWL's MOTM is KIERAN SHANKS. ⚽⚽🔴⚫👍 pic.twitter.com/fg3TK8OrCi — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) November 20, 2021

They went further ahead after 18 minutes.

Nathan Meres raced down the right before crossing for Kieran Shanks to head powerfully at goal, with the ball trickling over the line despite Michael MacCallum’s best efforts.

Nine minutes from half time, the Grantown side reduced the leeway when Kris Duncan finished off an impressive move.

The two goal lead was restored on half time when Shanks got his second from a Ward assist.

Ross Still headed home the fourth after 76 minutes before Sam Burnett slotted home the fifth five minutes later to complete the scoring.

Thistle boss Charlie Brown had no complaints about the result.

He said: “I’m disappointed about the result but the performance was pleasing considering we are coming off some heavy defeats.

“The boys played really well, if they take that into future games it will stand them in good stead.”