Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business

Maersk Training nets six-figure deal with Boskalis

By Kelly Wilson
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:02 pm
To go with story by Kelly Wilson. Maersk Training secures six-figure-sum contract delivering safety training for Boskalis Subsea Services Picture shows; L-R Abigail Hastie, global competence & training advisor, Natalie Carroll, global competence and training manager, Kay Robertson, head of training management services & Stephen Ferguson interim head of commercial. UNKNOWN. Supplied by Big PR Date; Unknown

Maersk Training has said it will deliver “industry leading” management training for Boskalis Subsea Services crews under a newly-awarded six-figure sum contract.

The global training management and service (TMS) agreement will run for three years with an option to extend for a further two years.

The deal includes training and competency solutions in offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations for Boskalis’ 1000-strong workforce.

Maersk Training confirmed the contract award will also see one new staff hire bringing the total number in the team to 12.

Earlier this year the company spent £720,ooo refurbishing its safety and survival centre in Portlethen.

Maersk Training’s new replica wind turbine nacelle at the Portlethen site

Stephen Ferguson, Maersk Training UK interim head of commercial, said: “Following the recent investments to our facilities, as well as our continued focus on supporting companies in the energy transition, it is an exciting time for Maersk.

“Having Boskalis Subsea Services recognise us as its preferred partner to manage training requirements is testament to the quality delivered by our team, coupled with our fantastic facilities.”

‘Highest calibre of training’

The e-Learning suite will be used for the training alongside simulation, practical exercise and activities.

Natalie Carroll, Boskalis Subsea Services global competence & training manager, said: “The Boskalis team have long admired Maersk Training and the bespoke and expert training solutions they can offer companies.

“The team is well placed geographically to help manage our training requirements, while using innovative solutions to ensure our technical, health and safety standards are of the highest calibre”.

Boskalis, based in Aberdeenshire’s Westhill, offers integrated subsea services to clients throughout the offshore energy industry.

New facilities available at the Portlethen centre includes a larger pool, a bespoke work at height and confined space training unit, a first aid simulator, and a dedicated basic technical training simulator.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal