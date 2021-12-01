Maersk Training nets six-figure deal with Boskalis

Maersk Training has said it will deliver “industry leading” management training for Boskalis Subsea Services crews under a newly-awarded six-figure sum contract.

The global training management and service (TMS) agreement will run for three years with an option to extend for a further two years.

The deal includes training and competency solutions in offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving operations, and deck operations for Boskalis’ 1000-strong workforce.

Maersk Training confirmed the contract award will also see one new staff hire bringing the total number in the team to 12.

Earlier this year the company spent £720,ooo refurbishing its safety and survival centre in Portlethen.

Stephen Ferguson, Maersk Training UK interim head of commercial, said: “Following the recent investments to our facilities, as well as our continued focus on supporting companies in the energy transition, it is an exciting time for Maersk.

“Having Boskalis Subsea Services recognise us as its preferred partner to manage training requirements is testament to the quality delivered by our team, coupled with our fantastic facilities.”

‘Highest calibre of training’

The e-Learning suite will be used for the training alongside simulation, practical exercise and activities.

Natalie Carroll, Boskalis Subsea Services global competence & training manager, said: “The Boskalis team have long admired Maersk Training and the bespoke and expert training solutions they can offer companies.

“The team is well placed geographically to help manage our training requirements, while using innovative solutions to ensure our technical, health and safety standards are of the highest calibre”.

Boskalis, based in Aberdeenshire’s Westhill, offers integrated subsea services to clients throughout the offshore energy industry.

New facilities available at the Portlethen centre includes a larger pool, a bespoke work at height and confined space training unit, a first aid simulator, and a dedicated basic technical training simulator.