Deadline extended for best in HR to enter 2022 cHeRries Awards

The organisers of the cHeRries Awards have extended the deadline to allow more hard-working professionals to be nominated.

There’s still time to put forward those deserving HR professionals who you’d like to see walk away with a prestigious cHeRries Award with entries now open until Sunday December 12.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

This year’s event held at P&J Live promises to be bigger and better than ever.

There are 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods.

This award is selected by the event’s esteemed panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

It recognises an HR professional who has achieved lifetime status in their career and who has made an impact beyond the organisations in which they were employed.

It can also be someone who is at the pinnacle of their career making an impact on the future of HR, education, development of the future workforce or influencing policies and practices beyond their organisation.

Roger Hunt, AGS Airports chief of business services, was the winner of last year’s award.

He said: “It was fantastic to be recognised by fellow professionals and in particular in being presented with the Top cHeRry award for outstanding contribution in a year unique in its challenges.

“The sponsors and organisers were great in ensuring that the added complexity of running the ceremony virtually took nothing away from the special feeling of recognition that went with the award, for simply doing a role that I hugely enjoy.”

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, The cHeRries will also feature a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day at P&J Live.

The awards are free to enter.

