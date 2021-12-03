Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Orkney aim to make winning return after month without a game

By Jack Nixon
December 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Orkney have not played since losing against Ellon on October 30.
Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney will return to action for the first time since October when they take on Blairgowrie in Kirkwall on Saturday.

Garry Coltherd’s side have not played since a 52-19 defeat against Ellon at the Meadows on October 30.

The Orkney head coach was confident his charges would be ready despite not playing in November.

He said: “We have been working well in training and will hit the ground running, especially as the game is at home.

“We have lost none of our desire to return to the national leagues.”

Second-placed Caithness travel to Hillfoots where head coach Ewan Boyd expects a tough challenge from the home side but said: “It would be good to get a game under our belts before our big derby game against at home to Orkney next week.”

Ellon are not in action but Aberdeen Wanderers are at Groats Road where they host Grangemouth Stags. A defeat for either side would likely rule them out of a high finish in the top Caley league.

Huge game in Caley 2 North

The most significant game in Caley 2 North will be at Woodside where Aberdeenshire meet Highland 2nd which could go a long way to determining the outcome of who wins the league.

A win for Shire would set them up for a crack at Moray, the narrow leaders, next week, whereas victory for the Inverness side would open up the way for a Highland charge at the title.

Moray will concentrate on improving their three point advantage at the head of affairs  in a home game with Ross Sutherland who are in fourth place and not out of the title race.

In Caley 3 North, Gordonians 2nd will bid to build on their six point lead when they travel to Shetland, while in Caley 4 North leaders Dyce will be in Peterhead defending their three point advantage over Deeside who have a much stiffer task in Inverness where they meet Highland 3rd.

