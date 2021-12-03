Orkney aim to make winning return after month without a game

Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney will return to action for the first time since October when they take on Blairgowrie in Kirkwall on Saturday.

Garry Coltherd’s side have not played since a 52-19 defeat against Ellon at the Meadows on October 30.

The Orkney head coach was confident his charges would be ready despite not playing in November.

He said: “We have been working well in training and will hit the ground running, especially as the game is at home.

“We have lost none of our desire to return to the national leagues.”

Second-placed Caithness travel to Hillfoots where head coach Ewan Boyd expects a tough challenge from the home side but said: “It would be good to get a game under our belts before our big derby game against at home to Orkney next week.”

Ellon are not in action but Aberdeen Wanderers are at Groats Road where they host Grangemouth Stags. A defeat for either side would likely rule them out of a high finish in the top Caley league.

Huge game in Caley 2 North

The most significant game in Caley 2 North will be at Woodside where Aberdeenshire meet Highland 2nd which could go a long way to determining the outcome of who wins the league.

A win for Shire would set them up for a crack at Moray, the narrow leaders, next week, whereas victory for the Inverness side would open up the way for a Highland charge at the title.

Moray will concentrate on improving their three point advantage at the head of affairs in a home game with Ross Sutherland who are in fourth place and not out of the title race.

In Caley 3 North, Gordonians 2nd will bid to build on their six point lead when they travel to Shetland, while in Caley 4 North leaders Dyce will be in Peterhead defending their three point advantage over Deeside who have a much stiffer task in Inverness where they meet Highland 3rd.