cHeRries Awards 2022: Still time to enter with host of accolades up for grabs

By Kelly Wilson
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am
The cHeRries Awards 2019 at the AECC. Jason Mohammad sings at the end of the night.
The cHeRries Awards 2019 at the AECC. Jason Mohammad sings at the end of the night.

There’s still time to enter this year’s cHeRries Awards with a trophy for being judged a Local HeRo just one of the special accolades up for grabs.

The category, sponsored by energy services firm Worley, aims to recognise someone who, made a difference to their community whether through volunteering, fundraising or otherwise supporting good causes over and above their day jobs.

The cHeRries judging panel felt it was an ideal time to introduce the new category in light of the ups and downs all have faced since the pandemic.

Worley vice-president energy Aberdeen Daniel Mcateer said: “Worley is delighted to be sponsoring the cHeRries Local HeRo Award for 2022, an award that recognises HR professionals who went above and beyond their current role to make a difference.

“HR plays a key role in recruiting, training and retaining the people who are the backbone of our businesses and our industries and we look forward to celebrating them.”

Judges will be looking for evidence of visible leaders whose activities have supported or helped their local community.

Entries open until January 10

The cHeRries Awards in association with Mattioli Woods recognises excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The good news is that entries are now being accepted until the new deadline of January 10 to put forward nominations for award categories reflecting high calibre HR professionals at all levels.

Judges believe the extension was important to recognise the hard-work of as many individuals as possible.

Enter now

It is free to enter and you can enter now at www.cherriesawards.com. The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 24th March, 2022, at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Following the success of the virtual conference in February 2021, there will also be a live conference in association with Mattioli Woods on the same day.  You can book your place now at www.cherriesconference.co.uk

