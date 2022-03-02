Oil and gas prices soar as Russian sanctions start to bite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A barrel of Brent Crude reached a seven-year high on Wednesday while the cost of gas in the UK also hit its second highest level as the conflict in Ukraine raged on.

Oil hit $111 on Wednesday as hard-hitting sanctions on the Russian economy took hold and settled to $109.54 when the London markets closed.

Cost impact

Oil is 15% higher than it was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts was 151.67p on Tuesday, up from 151.16p on Monday, according to from data firm Experian Catalist.

Future gas prices on Europe’s wholesale natural gas market soared more than 50% to 185 euros per megawatt hour, before dropping back slightly.

The British front-month contract hit its second highest ever level amid reports Russian cargos of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were being diverted away from UK ports.

Russian oil and gas still flowing

Sanctions have so far excluded energy shipments from Russia, the world’s largest gas and second-largest oil exporter.

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine physical deliveries of gas from Russia to Europe through its various pipelines have so far remained largely unchanged.

But there are concerns in the market that stricter sanctions could start to impact on the energy market, and with Russia’s financial system heavily restricted, traders are reluctant to engage.

Higher for longer

Europe relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, and any disruption could keep prices high for longer, threatening to worsen a cost of living crisis facing many.

Not all countries get supply directly from Russia, but if countries such as Germany, the biggest consumer of Russian gas, receive less from Russia, they must replace this from elsewhere, for instance, Norway, which has a knock-on effect on available gas for other countries.

Earlier this week, the Westminster Government banned any Russian vessel from docking in the UK, including those carrying liquified natural gas used to generate power stations.

The International Energy Agency said global energy security is under threat, as it released more oil into the market in an attempt to calm prices.

London’s leading shares made strong gains despite further uncertainty in Ukraine as recent volatility continued across Europe’s markets.

Recent wild movements in the markets were highlighted by contrasting fortunes from the two Russian companies set to drop from the FTSE 100, Polymetal and Evraz.

Polymetal sprang by a fifth while Roman Abramovich-backed Evraz plunged by more than 30%.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 99.36 points, or 1.36%, at 7,429.56 points.

Meanwhile sterling launched its recovery against the wavering dollar.

The pound increased by 0.35% against the dollar to 1.336, while it fell 0.05% against the euro to 1.202.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said the West must work on getting oil prices down.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “We would still believe, hopefully, that the Ukrainian situation will be resolved in favour of Ukraine in the near to short term, but there’s no doubt that if oil prices remain high, around 100 dollars a barrel, we are going to see a dramatic increase in supply.

“The Iranians are talking to the Americans about resolving the nuclear discussions. They’re already loading up tankers to export oil.

“The most important thing that we in the West can do is drive up oil production, because what hits Russia hardest is low oil prices and low gas prices.”