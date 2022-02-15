Here’s how petrol prices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin compare to national average as prices reach record high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Petrol prices across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin have mainly remained below the national average despite the recently announced jump in fuel cost.

Yesterday, new figures revealed petrol prices across the UK have surged to a new record high of 148.02p due to a rise in demand and in wholesale fuel prices.

This is an increase of 0.3p from the previous record high on November 21 last year.

However, the majority of stations across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin were selling petrol below the national average on Monday, February 14 – with only three bumping up their prices above 148.02p.

The highest price of 149.9p was recorded at Kingswell Service Station in the Highlands, with Shell Cocket Hat on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, and Gleaner in Oldmeldrum trading at the second-highest price of 148.9p.

Despite Kinsgwell Service Station’s dear offering, petrol prices in the Highlands remain relatively low compared to others in north Scotland with an average of 144.9p per litre.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen appears to be the most expensive area for drivers with three out of six petrol stations selling fuel above 147p.

However, supermarket stations such as Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s have set their prices at just above 142p – the lowest across the city, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

The second-lowest price was recorded in Esso in New Elgin and Asda in Elgin, with petrol being sold at the cost of 143.9p and 143.7p respectively.