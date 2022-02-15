Here’s how petrol prices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin compare to national average as prices reach record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Here’s how petrol prices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin compare to national average as prices reach record high

By Denny Andonova and Ellie Milne
February 15, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 2:44 pm
New figures revealed the price of petrol in the UK has reached a new record high. Image by Clarke Cooper / DCT Media.
Petrol prices across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin have mainly remained below the national average despite the recently announced jump in fuel cost.

Yesterday, new figures revealed petrol prices across the UK have surged to a new record high of 148.02p due to a rise in demand and in wholesale fuel prices.

This is an increase of 0.3p from the previous record high on November 21 last year.

Prices at Morrisons in Aberdeen. Photo: DCT Media

However, the majority of stations across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin were selling petrol below the national average on Monday, February 14 – with only three bumping up their prices above 148.02p.

The highest price of 149.9p was recorded at Kingswell Service Station in the Highlands, with Shell Cocket Hat on North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, and Gleaner in Oldmeldrum trading at the second-highest price of 148.9p.

Despite Kinsgwell Service Station’s dear offering, petrol prices in the Highlands remain relatively low compared to others in north Scotland with an average of 144.9p per litre.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen appears to be the most expensive area for drivers with three out of six petrol stations selling fuel above 147p.

Shell station on the A96 at Bucksburn, opposite the Four Mile Inn, had set its petrol price at 148.9p. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

However, supermarket stations such as Morrisons, Asda and Sainsbury’s have set their prices at just above 142p – the lowest across the city, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

The second-lowest price was recorded in Esso in New Elgin and Asda in Elgin, with petrol being sold at the cost of 143.9p and 143.7p respectively.

