cHeRries Awards: Terrific team of the year finalists in the spotlight

The finalists for the Terrific Team of the Year have been revealed.

Three HR teams are hoping to land the honour of being declared “terrific” at the prestigious cHeRries Awards.

The ceremony, in association with Mattioli Woods, will take place on March 24 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Twenty two individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

Celebration of success

The Terrific Team of the Year, sponsored by Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), will be won by either an established HR team or a team which has been formed to complete a specific HR project.

The winner must have successfully partnered with the wider organisation to achieve functional or cross functional success and innovation and collaboration.

The shortlist for Terrific Team of the Year are: Peterson – HR and Core29 Business Intelligence Team; University of Aberdeen HR team; and Wood – People & Organisation, Professional Services – UK team

Peterson – HR and Core29 Business Intelligence Team

The company said: “Peterson is a world-leading, innovative and highly trusted international energy logistics and supply chain solutions company, driven by a passion to lead the way in transforming how industry plans, manages and executes the movement of critical resources globally.

“The company is part of a wider group, Peterson Control Union (PCU), operating in over 70 countries with 6,000 people globally.

“Our HR team has worked together with our Core29 Business Intelligence team to deliver a digital Performance Review App and suite of real time people analytics which supports decision making and unburdens us from process.”

University of Aberdeen – HR Team

The University of Aberdeen was founded in 1495 making it Scotland’s third-oldest university.

The University is consistently ranked among the top 200 universities in the world and is ranked within the top 20 universities in the United Kingdom.

It said: “The HR Team at the university comprises a wide range of activity within three sections – HR employment services & systems, HR partnership and HR specialist services.

“They cover transactional activity (recruitment and HR administrative activity), partnering (with dedicated HR support for each school and directorate area), support with immigration and internationalisation activities (including our campus in Qatar), systems development, HR policy/strategy, staff development and equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Wood – People & Organisation, Professional Services – UK Team

The company said: “The team have successfully transitioned from a traditional HR model to a brand new centralised agile operating model adopting the KANBAN Methodology, using JIRA Software.

“This change has enabled more flexibility to scale & pivot HR resources in response to changing business priorities, ensuring greater consistency across the business.

“As a result the team have become more efficient in how they manage the work and the model also creates new opportunities for development for all by encouraging the sharing of resources and reducing duplication of effort across business units to achieve efficiencies.

“All this whilst working 100% remotely without any detriment to the business or service level delivery as the changes have been implemented which is a testimony to the team that made this happen.”

cHeRries conference – tickets on sale now

Before the awards ceremony, the cHeRries conference in association with Mattioli Woods will take place.

It will feature a number of guest speakers including Scottish Paralympian Samantha Kinghorn.

There will be five sessions held throughout the day and the event will be hosted by experienced HR consultant and cHeRries judge, Sylvia Halkerston.

An exhibition will also be held throughout the day giving guest the chance to network with other HR professionals.

The event will run from 8.30am-4pm and lunch will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cherriesconference.co.uk