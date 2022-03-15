Employers hail four day work week for improving productivity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Employees who work a four day week are more productive and deliver improved outcomes for employers, a study has found.

Advice Direct Scotland, an information platform supported by the Scottish Government, said its introduction of a four-day working week reduced staff absence and turnover, and increased productivity and the quality of people applying for jobs.

The firm said these business-related improvements at the organisation were a “direct result of increases in employee wellbeing”.

The charity introduced a four-day working week for its own staff in late 2018.

It comes as a number of companies in Scotland take part in a trial backed with Scottish Government funding, where all employees do one less working day a week with no loss in pay.

One of those is Isle of Barra Distillers.

Recently the company, which employs six people at its gin distillery in the Outer Hebrides, said the move has increased productivity and motivation among staff in line with Advice Direct’s findings.

Michael and Katie Morrison, the distillery’s owners said: “We have taken some time to think about the pros and cons and had discussions with employees to make sure this change will benefit everyone.

“The four-day working week provides employees with more free time outside of work, with no loss in pay.

“There are several advantages such as cutting down on childcare costs, less commuting to work and simply having more time to spend with loved ones.

“We are flexible so if at any point our team’s circumstances change, we of course look to make the hours work as best we can.”

Advice Direct Scotland was one of the first Scottish employers to introduce the initiative, and to mark the three-year anniversary it analysed several performance indicators for its report.

Better work life balance ‘decisive’

This found a 71% fall in employee absences since 2017, while the average number of absent days fell by 55%.

The rate of workers leaving the organisation dropped by around a third, while a high standard of applicants over the period was recorded – with surveys showing that a better work-life balance was a “decisive factor” in their decision to apply.

Last year, the Scottish Government pushed for the adoption of the four-day week and created a £10m fund for companies to trial it.

Ryan Crighton, director of policy and marketing at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC), said the concept would suit some but not all employers and warned against it becoming mandatory.

“Some of what we have learned from this crazy period in history will stick, for sure, and perhaps a shift in working patterns will work for some companies,” he said.

“However, it will not work for everyone and the key thing is to ensure that this remains a choice, free from government mandate.

“It is not the role of government to interfere in the relationship between employers and employees by mandating or even advising a permanent change in working patterns and it must remain that way.

“We have the opportunity to revitalise Scotland’s economy and need to grasp it with both hands.

“To support a sustained return to growth, businesses need (the) government to work with us to create the conditions for companies to thrive.”

The Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) backs the idea and think-tank IPPR Scotland conducted research which found that eight out of 10 Scots would support the introduction of a four-day working week.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Crucially, employees are not the only beneficiaries of the four-day week.

“Employers stand to gain significantly from the implementation of the shorter week given the clear evidence of increased employee productivity.

“Since introducing our new model in 2018, the four-day working week has cultivated a host of impressive business improvements and growth across our organisation.

“Implementing the four-day working week has been a wise investment for our organisation; not only for improving the well-being of employees, but for maximising our professional output and strengthening the organisation as a direct consequence.”

No return to outdated ways of working

STUC General Secretary Roz Foyer said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we have to prioritise the wellbeing and protection of workers.

“It’s not good enough to return to outdated methods of work when technology and decent employment practices has shown a different work/life dynamic.

“This is an evidence-led, inclusive policy that, if implemented correctly with no loss of pay or conditions, can benefit both workers and employers.

“We support the Scottish Government’s approach to pilot the project and would strongly encourage them to seek buy-in from a range of sectors, ensuring as many people as possible benefit from increased productivity, greater leisure and a fairer redistribution of worker labour.”

Joe Ryle, director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “Covid has given us the opportunity to move away from the redundant and outdated 9-5, five-day working week.

“The time has come for businesses to embrace the four-day week as a strategy for retaining staff and attracting new talent.”