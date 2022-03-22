Focus on the big picture – leaders to show the way through trying times at P&J Business Breakfast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has rarely been an environment that has presented so many challenges to us all.

War, spiralling inflation, shortages of workers, goods and services has taken a significant toll on confidence and budgets, coming hot on the heels of two years of unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic.

For business leaders, never has there been a more important time to reflect on how far we have come and where we go from here.

Leadership in the post-covid age

Leadership in the post-covid age is the theme of the upcoming Press and Journal Business Breakfast, in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell.

The event will be the first Press and Journal business breakfast to be hosted live and in person since the start of the pandemic, so offering an excellent chance to “network like it’s 2019”.

Paul Macaulay, tax and succession partner at Turcan Connell, said: “In our business, we have to think beyond what’s in front of us and focus on the bigger picture.

“Never before has that approach been so key for our clients as the last two years has presented us with disrupted markets, supply chain uncertainty and trying times for businesses in the wake of the pandemic.”

Looking for leadership from the Treasury

Before the breakfast event, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have unveiled his Spring Statement which many businesses are looking to bolster confidence and the UK’s finances.

Mr Macaulay said: “Businesses are already preparing for the previously-announced increases to National Insurance rates and the Chancellor’s Spring Statement this week will hopefully give us a better idea of any other changes that businesses should expect from April 2022 onwards.

“This increase in NI will have another big financial impact on business owners.

“It will create a significant additional strain at a time when they will be recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic and it is no surprise that many business leaders are calling for a delay on this increase as they seek to stabilise their operations.

“To add to the burden on businesses, the Government also intends to increase Corporation Tax from 19% to 25% with effect from April 2023 which could lead to pressure on wages and therefore living standards over the long run.

“Business leaders are already appealing for more support from the Chancellor to provide a much more generous regime to promote capital investment and stimulate economic growth.”

The breakfast event on Thursday March 31 also features Chris Herd, who will deliver an entrepreneur’s perspective on post-pandemic leadership.

Mr Herd is the founder and chief executive of Firstbase, a global technology start-up that facilitates remote working.

So successful was his business he netted a $13m investment from international investors last year after quitting Highland League football to focus on the start-up.

He plans to share his insight into what building a global tech company from the north-east has been like – and some thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive.

The Press and Journal Business Breakfast of 2022, in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell, will be at the Chester Hotel from 7-9.30am on Thursday March 31.

To register for the event visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk.

For more information please contact Becky Hendry – becky.hendry@dctmedia.co.uk or Jillian Burns – jillian.burns@ajl.co.uk