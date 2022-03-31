Former chairman of Courier publisher DC Thomson retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former chairman of Courier publisher DC Thomson retires

By Alasdair Clark
March 31, 2022, 5:55 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 10:27 am
Andrew Thomson
Andrew Thomson (left) alongside current chairman Christopher Thomson.

Andrew Thomson, former chairman of The Courier and Dundee Evening Telegraph publisher DC Thomson, is to retire from the company today after 58 years.

After joining the family firm’s costing department in 1964, Andrew Thomson was first made a director in 1974 and has worked across many areas of the business since then.

Mr Thomson became chairman of the company in 2005, a position he held until 2019 when he stepped down. He remained as a director until his retirement today (March 31).

His time with DC Thomson has seen the company diversify into other areas, including data hosting, family history and digital platforms such as The Stylist Group.

Andrew Thomson was appointed chairman in 2005.

Best known for publishing newspapers and comics like The Beano and The Dandy, Mr Thomson’s time with the Dundee-based company has also seen an expansion in recent years into radio and events.

Born in 1942 to parents Frances and C. Howard Thomson, he was educated in Perthshire before going on to study languages at the University of Cambridge.

DC Thomson’s Meadowside office in Dundee.

Christopher Thomson, who succeeded Andrew as chairman, said: “Today, after almost 60 years’ service, Andrew retires from the company.

“His commitment, contribution and service to DC Thomson, including 15 years as chairman, have been quite outstanding and we will certainly miss his stewardship and counsel.

“I would like to say thank you Andrew, most warmly from us all for everything you have done for DC Thomson.”

DC Thomson: Publisher has platform for growth after pandemic impact

