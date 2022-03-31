Former chairman of Courier publisher DC Thomson retires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Thomson, former chairman of The Courier and Dundee Evening Telegraph publisher DC Thomson, is to retire from the company today after 58 years.

After joining the family firm’s costing department in 1964, Andrew Thomson was first made a director in 1974 and has worked across many areas of the business since then.

Mr Thomson became chairman of the company in 2005, a position he held until 2019 when he stepped down. He remained as a director until his retirement today (March 31).

His time with DC Thomson has seen the company diversify into other areas, including data hosting, family history and digital platforms such as The Stylist Group.

Best known for publishing newspapers and comics like The Beano and The Dandy, Mr Thomson’s time with the Dundee-based company has also seen an expansion in recent years into radio and events.

Born in 1942 to parents Frances and C. Howard Thomson, he was educated in Perthshire before going on to study languages at the University of Cambridge.

Christopher Thomson, who succeeded Andrew as chairman, said: “Today, after almost 60 years’ service, Andrew retires from the company.

“His commitment, contribution and service to DC Thomson, including 15 years as chairman, have been quite outstanding and we will certainly miss his stewardship and counsel.

“I would like to say thank you Andrew, most warmly from us all for everything you have done for DC Thomson.”