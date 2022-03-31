Tories promise a campaign to bring railway stations to the airport and P&J Live if they win in council election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tories promise a campaign to bring railway stations to the airport and P&J Live if they win in council election

By Philippa Gerrard
March 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 9:46 am
MacKenzie, councillor for Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone and Braiden Smith.
Avril MacKenzie, Tory councillor for Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone and Braiden Smith, second candidate for the same ward, pose outside P&J Live. Supplied by the Scottish Conservatives.

New train stations at the airport and P&J Live could be on the cards if the Tories come out on top in the council elections next month.

This week the Scottish Conservatives have been revealing a few key pledges to voters should they gain control of the local authority in May.

One of these is the potential for a new rail link connecting the airport and P&J Live to the city centre.

New stations would be ‘transformational’ for Aberdeen

Avril MacKenzie, councillor for Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone thinks that new public transport links would help both residents and visitors alike make the most of the facilities on their doorstep.

P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live opened in 2019 but has been closed for much of its short life thanks to Coronavirus. Picture by Darrell Benns.

She said: “The exhibition centre is a fantastic asset which I’m delighted as an administration we’ve delivered.

“However, we need to make it easier for people enjoying events to come into the city centre, in turn supporting hospitality and retail.”

She added that not only would a new railway make travel more convenient but it would also lower the carbon footprint of people moving around the city.

“New innovations like this would be transformational for Aberdeen, helping our city to become even stronger and greener.”

Currently, the nearest railway station to Aberdeen Airport is two miles from the terminal and can be reached via an additional bus or car journey.

Would a new train station at the airport improve traffic?

For those travelling from the city centre, the route out to Aberdeen’s airport can often be congested.

Travelling through the city, along Great Northern Road and across the Haudagain roundabout can take anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour, depending on the time of day.

Haudagain roundabout queue
The Haudagain roundabout is notorious for long queues, though is currently being redeveloped. Picture: Kath Flannery.

According to Braiden Smith, the Conservatives’ second candidate for Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone, adding a new rail link out to the airport would reduce traffic jams on this busy route.

“Linking the city centre with the airport and P&J Live would make moving around Aberdeen easier,” he said.

“Greater public transport also helps ease congestion on our roads and reduce emissions.”

However the Tories aren’t the only group hoping to win support by building train stations.

The SNP said they will work to open a new train station in Cove if they gain power in the city after council elections.

Of course neither this nor the proposals for P&J Live and the airport are guaranteed, as Mr Smith clarifies.

In the event that the Tories gain a majority, he said: “A Conservative administration would engage with Transport Scotland and key stakeholders to develop a business case and funding options.”

Candidates standing in this ward:

  • Avril MacKenzie, Scottish Conservatives
  • Braiden Smith, Scottish Conservatives
  • Gill Al-Samarai, SNP
  • Neil MacGregor, SNP
  • William Ball, Scottish Greens
  • Barney Crockett, Aberdeen Labour
  • Peter John Heald, Scottish Liberal Democrats
  • Amy-Marie Stratton, Scottish Family Party
