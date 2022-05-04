FRP Advisory boosts Aberdeen office with director appointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business restructuring experts FRP Advisory has promoted Graham Smith to the role of director within its Aberdeen office.

The firm said Mr Smith has more than 20 years experience of dealing with an extensive and high-profile range of restructuring and insolvency cases including the recent administrations of Arjowiggins, Wooha Brewing, Countesswells development and N-Sea Offshore.

He has also worked across many sectors including leisure, manufacturing, construction, fishing, shipping and professional services.

In his new role Mr Smith will now directly accept insolvency appointments with immediate effect.

He will also oversee the development of strategies that realise maximum value to creditors, lead case teams and liaise with directors and key stakeholders.

Developing the business

Mr Smith, who is interim chairman of the Grampian Area Insolvency Practitioners Group, said: “I have spent my career helping clients and businesses navigate the complex and fast-changing field of insolvency and securing the best outcomes for people and their businesses.

“I am delighted to have been promoted to director and look forward to developing the FRP business further across the north of Scotland.

“Rising costs and a very uncertain economic outlook is placing an increasing number of businesses under financial pressure.

“We would encourage anyone concerned about their trading position to make contact as soon as possible as early intervention will maximise the chances of a positive outcome.”

‘Well-deserved promotion’

FRP Advisory Aberdeen-based lead partner Iain Fraser said: “I have worked with Graham for many years and his appointment to director is a very well-deserved promotion.

“He has extensive knowledge of the economy in the north-east and the problems that can affect businesses.

“His experience and technical expertise will be a great asset to the business community”.

As well as the Granite City, FRP Advisory has a further 25 offices throughout the UK including Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The firm employs 520 people nationwide.