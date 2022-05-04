FRP Advisory boosts Aberdeen office with director appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FRP Advisory boosts Aberdeen office with director appointment

By Kelly Wilson
May 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:05 pm
FRP Advisory promoted Graham Smith to director role.

Business restructuring experts FRP Advisory has promoted Graham Smith to the role of director within its Aberdeen office.

The firm said Mr Smith has more than 20 years experience of dealing with an extensive and high-profile range of restructuring and insolvency cases including the recent administrations of Arjowiggins, Wooha Brewing, Countesswells development and N-Sea Offshore.

He has also worked across many sectors including leisure, manufacturing, construction, fishing, shipping and professional services.

In his new role Mr Smith will now directly accept insolvency appointments with immediate effect.

He will also oversee the development of strategies that realise maximum value to creditors, lead case teams and liaise with directors and key stakeholders.

Developing the business

Mr Smith, who is interim chairman of the Grampian Area Insolvency Practitioners Group, said: “I have spent my career helping clients and businesses navigate the complex and fast-changing field of insolvency and securing the best outcomes for people and their businesses.

“I am delighted to have been promoted to director and look forward to developing the FRP business further across the north of Scotland.

“Rising costs and a very uncertain economic outlook is placing an increasing number of businesses under financial pressure.

“We would encourage anyone concerned about their trading position to make contact as soon as possible as early intervention will maximise the chances of a positive outcome.”

‘Well-deserved promotion’

FRP Advisory Aberdeen-based lead partner Iain Fraser said: “I have worked with Graham for many years and his appointment to director is a very well-deserved promotion.

“He has extensive knowledge of the economy in the north-east and the problems that can affect businesses.

“His experience and technical expertise will be a great asset to the business community”.

As well as the Granite City, FRP Advisory has a further 25 offices throughout the UK including Inverness, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The firm employs 520 people nationwide.

