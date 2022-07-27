Energy companies warned to book travel early as transport mayhem drags on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy companies warned to book travel early as transport mayhem drags on

By Simon Warburton
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 2:50 pm
Airport chaos is hampering energy workers' ability to travel.

An Aberdeen firm specialising in energy industry travel requirements says massive disruption may continue to hinder the sector until the end of 2022.

Following warnings it has received from airlines, Munro’s Travel is cautioning that chronic problems currently plaguing the rail and aviation industries mean essential workers could be impacted beyond the summer and into the fourth quarter of this year.

Essential workers enduring complicated travel

Managing director Murray Burnett added: “The travel challenges which are being caused currently by capacity issues and schedule disruptions across the UK and rest of Europe are not only being experienced by summer holidaymakers.

“Essential workers in the energy sector who need to arrive at their destination for crew changes are also experiencing complications.

Munro’s Travel MD Murray Burnett.

“We are receiving messages daily from our key airline partners emphasising the urgency for our clients to forward book essential worker rotational travel earlier than usual.

“This is in order to plan for continuing capacity restrictions on major crew change flows and associated travel sooner than usual for the September to December 22 period.”

Mr Burnett cited the current wave of rail strikes as an example of how energy workers in the north and north-east are struggling to travel to airports.

Perfect storm of travel troubles

A perfect storm of chronic staff shortages, ongoing disruption from Covid-related absences and brewing industrial relations unrest which has been simmering all year, means energy workers are finding travel particularly challenging.

Mix this in with a cocktail of pilot and ground crew strikes, coupled with airports axing capacity and oil, gas and energy crew rotations take on a new level of complexity.

Massive queues at Heathrow Airport.
Huge queues such as this one Heathrow have seen airports struggle.

A massive walk-out in Germany saw all Lufthansa flights grounded yesterday, while further afield airport crew and baggage handlers are threatening to down tools at major Australian destinations.

Mr Burnett added: “Take, for example, a long-haul passenger who has a flight leaving on Tuesday but landing in Germany today for a connecting flight. They will find their first flight was cancelled even though the strike had not yet commenced.

‘Immensely difficult period’

“Thirty-two flights from Frankfurt yesterday have already been cancelled, with a further 646 today. Munich faces a further 200 today. Lufthansa is already warning of the effects of the strike lasting all this week.

“These capacity issues come on the back of an immensely difficult period for the oil, gas and energy sector during Covid, when crew changes were complex and often costly – with arranging charter transport, time spent on visa issues, flights via multiple ports and downtime when crew changes were not completed.

Row of Lufthansa aircraft tails with crane logo.
Lufthansa has experienced severe disruption this week.

“The airlines may want clients to plan crew changes for the remainder of the year now. But it’s just not that simple.

“It’s causing untold problems for travellers, however, our team is working to support our clients throughout this very difficult period, bearing in mind there are capacity caps in place at many international airports limiting passenger numbers.”

Mr Burnett stressed it was “more important than ever” for energy companies in the north and north-east to maintain their duty of care to staff in the face of delays, diversions and cancellations.

Tracking tools useful if re-routing

The Munro’s Travel MD added the role of passenger tracking tools “comes into its own at a time like this” when companies need to know the current location of individual members of their teams, both to check on their safety and how they can re-route them to their destination using alternative flights.

Established in 1903, Munro’s has a client base of more than 300 energy sector organisations.

