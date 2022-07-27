Iain Maciver: Second-hand cars are in demand – but what about second-hand prime ministers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Second-hand cars are in demand – but what about second-hand prime ministers?

By Iain Maciver
July 27, 2022, 11:45 am
Is Boris Johnson attempting to reverse his way back into Downing Street? (Photo: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock)
Is Boris Johnson attempting to reverse his way back into Downing Street? (Photo: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock)

Buyers of used cars – that will be me and probably you – are tightening their belts.

A high percentage of new cars are now bought by companies, because the cost of living means they are not so good an investment any more. More than half of motorists now say they plan to spend less than £10,000 on their next wagon.

Sales of new cars are plummeting and motorists now want to switch to second-hand. Makes sense, I suppose.

James Fairclough, a big wheel at the AA, said new car sales fell in June, as buyers switched their focus to the second-hand market. Of course, buying second-hand can be a disadvantage. Repair bills are higher, with one in five spending more than £350 a year at a garage.

The man from the AA suggested taking out a warranty, saying a major fault which requires immediate action can throw budgets into disarray. Not sure, sir. I was always told warranties were a rip-off, certainly the one for our washing machine was.

I put in a claim for a repair. It didn’t meet the criteria, said a lah-di-dah voice on the phone from Milton Keynes. No explanation. He hung up. When I phoned back to complain, I was passed around various departments until I lost the will to, well, hold on anymore.

Second-hand cars are becoming more popular (Photo: Sychugina/Shutterstock)

Then, I got a call back 10 minutes later to ask me, for their survey, how my interaction was with these lovely warranty people. For instance, how useful was it for me today?

I replied that it was as useful as a handbrake on a canoe. There was silence. Then the surveyor had the audacity to ask: “I see, sir. Just one thing. Would you spell handbrake as one word or two?”

Will Boris Johnson make a comeback?

Would you spell comeback as one word or two? We may be using that word a lot soon, if the latest political campaign is successful.

I’d have more faith in Bubbles, the Nairn-based clown, who I met at the Lochs Show on Saturday

He hasn’t even left the building yet, but Boris Johnson and friends are starting a bid for him not to leave in September. They want his name on the ballot paper. Conservatives must get the chance to keep Big Dog, they say.

Nothing bad that happened was actually Boris’s fault, one said. Just in the wrong place at the right time. He did very well, considering… Considering what, exactly?

Could Boris Johnson or new cars make a comeback? (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Mr Johnson doesn’t have the best memory for details, but that is the case with many people in Britain, I heard one say. He did Brexit and would get a lot more done if the party members just gave him a chance.

His supporters looked very serious. They didn’t even smile when someone who used to work for the Conservatives said he was like a Tilley lamp. I remember Tilley Stormlight lamps. You got one out of the cupboard when there was a power cut.

Why was Boris Johnson like a Tilley lamp? Not very bright and had to be carried, he said.

I’d have more faith in Bubbles, the Nairn-based clown, who I met at the Lochs Show on Saturday. At least he kept all his balls in the air at the same time and didn’t mess up.

Driving an ex-police car

I messed up when I once bought an ex-police car. High mileage, very fast, and a shelf on which to put coffee and doughnuts.

Sadly, its conversion back to civilian car didn’t happen. It had several tweaks from its constabulary days. It could be left running without keys in the ignition. You couldn’t drive it away without pressing a secret button. It wasn’t 007, but that had me confused for weeks.

The rear doors wouldn’t open without opening the front doors first. Not like child locks, you couldn’t open them from outside either. Really handy features for a writer in the Western Isles – especially one without sheep.

Police cars have some surprising features you might not know about (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

One hot July day – remember them? – we decided to go for ice creams. Mrs X was in the back like Lady Muck enjoying being chauffeured around.

At the supermarket, I got out to chat to someone I knew and then went in to find herself. Suddenly, a big guy from Ness cornered me in the homewares department. He sort of squared up and blurted out: “You should know that I think Mrs X is really hot.”

The cheek of the fellow. The language. I looked for a gauntlet to throw at his feet, but Tesco don’t sell them nowadays. I spotted yellow and pink Marigolds but, no, not for a grim tussle to the death in the car park.

Stutteringly, I erupted: “H-how dare you? You, you amadan, you. Does Mrs X look like someone on Love Island?”

He replied: “Oh Dhia, naw mate. I mean she’s boiling hot. She’s locked in your car.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

