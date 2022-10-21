Northlink serves up new tipple to mark 10 years with Serco

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northlink serves up new tipple to mark 10 years with Serco

By Simon Warburton
October 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 11:52 am
NorthLink Ferry at sea.
Many products on board NorthLink ships are from Shetland and Orkney-based suppliers.

NorthLink Ferries has partnered with a Shetland-based brewer to create Magnus IPA – a bespoke craft beer to mark the 10th anniversary of the contract it operates with Serco.

The ferry company collaborated with a team at Lerwick Brewery based in Staney Hill on Shetland to design the new 5% abv beer, which is now available to buy on board NorthLink Ferries for £4.95 in 440ml cans.

Can of Magnus Beer on a NorthLink ferry.
Magnus IPA marks 10-year anniversary of NorthLink contract with Serco.

The team worked on the new beverage for six months, choosing a sweet IPA with notes of tropical fruits and opting for a royal blue can with a wave design.

The tin features the iconic NorthLink Viking logo, which represents Magnus, the  NorthLink’s Viking mascot featured on the side of its ships.

Northlink ‘champions’ Shetland and Orkney produce

Lerwick Brewery head brewer Jonny Sandison told the Press and Journal: “Northlink is an excellent customer of ours and a champion of Shetland and Orkney produce in general, regularly stocking our 60° North Lager on draught as well as a range of our bottles and cans.

“The Magnus IPA was brewed with Amarillo, Azacca and Nelson Sauvin hops to give a profile with ripe fruit flavours. It also has a good malty base providing a sweet body.”

He added: “This is a one-off collaboration but that is not to say we wouldn’t happily do similar again in the future.”

Northlink's Tanya Sim and Vikki Grant.
(L-R) NorthLink’s Tanya Sim and Vikki grant enjoy a Magnus beer.

Serco NorthLink Ferries customer service director Billy Robb said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate the anniversary and what better to toast to 10 years than with our very own NorthLink beer.

“It’s extremely important to us to support businesses which are local to the islands we serve – it’s why so many of the products for sale on board our ship are from Shetland and Orkney-based suppliers – so working with the team at Lerwick Brewery was a no brainer.

“When it came to choosing what kind of beer to create, we opted for an IPA, as craft beers are really popular at the moment.”

Serco has operated the Northern Isles service since July 2012 providing scheduled passenger and freight services to the Northern Isles.

NorthLink Ferries buys more than 84% of onboard products from suppliers based within 50 miles of its operating ports.

Caledonian Sleeper train.
Serco will run the Caledonian Sleeper train service until next June.

Serco also operates the Caledonian Sleeper service providing overnight trains from London to Inverness, Aberdeen Fort William, Edinburgh and Glasgow, but the franchise will be terminated next June.

Calls are growing for the service to be brought back into public ownership, although Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie has told Labour and the SNP to “keep their hands off” the sleeper service.

In contrast, RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has described it as a “huge opportunity” to deliver better value for money and stronger public oversight.

