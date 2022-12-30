Growing demand for data from space will fuel north rocket launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Growing demand for data from space will fuel north rocket launches

By Peter Ranscombe
December 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Orbex rocket on launch pad.
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex

Scottish companies are finding creative ways to use the data captured by satellites orbiting the planet, writes Peter Ranscombe.

While Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has been to the dark side of the Moon and back, the north’s mini space race is also speeding up.

Sutherland’s plans are making another “small step” and Shetland’s project is taking a “giant leap”.

In October the Scottish National Investment Bank led a £40.4 million funding round for Orbex, the Forres-based rocket maker and launcher.

Orbex rocket due for 2023 launch.
Orbex’s rocket is due to launch from Sutherland Spaceport in 2023.

Orbex later signed a 50-year lease with Highlands and Islands Enterprise to build and operate Sutherland Spaceport on the A’ Mhoine peninsula.

Meanwhile, the concrete base for the first launchpad of SaxaVord UK Space Port on Unst, Shetland, was recently completed.

And a Civil Aviation Authority consultation on the environmental impact of the site has just closed.

The SaxaVord launch site on Unst, Shetland. Image: Shetland Space Centre

Both north spaceports aim to launch their first rockets during 2023, with Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit operation likely to pip them to the post by sending satellites into orbit from Spaceport Cornwall.

Rather than being launched vertically into the sky, Virgin’s horizontal approach involves a modified 747 jumbo jet carrying its rocket to a high altitude before releasing it to make its way into space.

Yet launching satellites is only part of the story, with many companies in the the north already benefiting from data transmitted back from space.

Data collection a key part of Shetland space plans

Collecting data from satellites is a key part of the business plan for SaxaVord UK Space Port, which is owned by Frank and Debbie Strang.

“Our business model is based on the four legs of a stool – you’ve got revenue from launches, data, accommodation and support services – so we’re not wholly dependent on launching satellites,” explained Mr Strang.

He added: “A satellite orbits Earth 16 times a day. Every time you see that satellite, you can bring data down from it and monetise that data.

“In the central belt you’ll see a satellite five or maybe six times a day if you’re lucky, but here on Unst we can see a satellite 12 or 14 times a day, so we can see it for longer and more often.

“Unequivocally, we’re the best site in the UK, because of our northern latitude, for bringing data down.”

Frank Strang, director of Shetland Space Centre. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

As well as building its own ground station, SaxaVord UK Space Port is assembling a wider network of receiving stations in Alaska, the Falkland Islands, Faroe, Finland and Greenland.

In June 2021 the Shetland site joined the Leaf Space network – an Italian-led chain of 17 data receivers spread from Europe through India to Australia and New Zealand.

The Strangs have led the £19m private sector investment in Shetland’s launch site, which has already created 60 jobs on Unst and another 60 construction roles, with the total expected to top 200.

Work continues apace at SaxaVord. Image: Shetland Space Centre

Estates and other landowners are among the businesses and organisations already harnessing the power of satellite images.

One of the companies helping them to use space data is Glasgow-based Eolas Insight, which was founded by Doug McNeil in 2020.

Mr McNeil hails from Shieldaig, in Wester Ross, and is a well-kent face with strong links to the land management sector.

As well as working on fast jets and helicopters in the aerospace industry before moving into Scotland’s burgeoning space sector, he also studied location data and mapping at university.

Nature studies

That combination of skills and background has allowed him to build a business that uses satellite images and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor forests, peatbogs and other parts of the landscape.

Eolas worked with NatureScot – the Scottish Government agency previously known as Scottish Natural Heritage – through CivTech Scotland, a project that rallies digital technology companies to help solve challenges for public sector bodies and charities.

The company developed a method to count red deer in satellite images, with a follow-on project using aerial photography to distinguish between males, females and calves.

A red deer stag looking at the camera.
Satellite images are being used to count Scotland’s red deer population. Image: Shutterstock

Eolas then worked with the European Space Agency to identify elephants, giraffes, wildebeest and zebras in Mozambique to help with monitoring and conservation.

Its work in Mozambique extended to monitoring forests and the firm is now using those woodland techniques in Scotland too.

Mr McNeil said: “As Scotland approaches its 2045 net-zero target, people and organisations are valuing peatlands, woodlands and other landscape features for their natural capital and the ecosystems services they provide, especially absorbing and storing carbon and preventing flooding.

“We’re working with companies including Caledonian Climate, Caorann Ecological Consultancy, Landfor Land & Forestry, and Omanos Analytics to provide a wide range of services.”

AI at the heart of hunt for Scottish minerals

The availability of space data is also inspiring entrepreneurs to create businesses that combine information from satellites with expertise on the ground.

Gavin Berkenheger, the Inverness-based managing director of Planetary AI, studied petroleum geology at Aberdeen University and wrote his dissertation on the geology of Mars.

While most of his classmates headed off to the oil and gas industry, Mr Berkenheger has spent the past 15 years exploring for minerals such as gold, copper and zinc in Scotland, Ireland, and Scandinavia.

Rather than twiddling his thumbs during lockdown, he and a group of colleagues began exploring how they could combine data gathered by satellites with their expertise in minerals and related fields.

The result is Planetary AI, which has been going through this year’s Engage Invest Exploit investor readiness programme at The Bayes Centre – Edinburgh University’s innovation hub for data science and AI.

The new company is working in partnership with London-based International Geoscience Services to integrate satellite data and AI into its existing software for finding minerals.

Satellites don’t just look at Earth using visible light but throughout the electromagnetic spectrum, including infra-red, ultra-violet and x-rays.

We’re on the frontline of finding new resources to allow the world to reach net-zero.”

Gavin Berkenheger, managing director, Planetary AI.

By looking at this “hyper-spectral” information, Planetary AI believes it can spot mineral deposits buried beneath the ground.

Mr Berkenheger said: “When you look at the Sahara Desert in the visible spectrum it’s just beige sand.

“But with a hyperspectral visualisation you can see all this detail, because the slight differences in the geochemical structure of the rocks mean they reflect electromagnetic waves at different wavelengths.

“One of the driving forces behind our idea is that we need more metals and minerals, including cobalt, lithium and nickel, to build everything from electric vehicle batteries to solar panels and wind turbines to make the transition from oil and gas to electrification.

“We’re on the frontline of finding new resources to allow the world to reach net-zero.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler's presence off Lewis
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Retail footfall drops by more than a quarter in week after Christmas
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
National Highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Widespread rail strikes planned as passengers return to work after festive break
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
Gas prices will remain high in 2023. (Yui Mok/PA)
Energy experts look to next winter as gas crisis is set to continue in…
Thousands of shops closed during 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Nearly 50 shops closed their doors every day in UK last year – survey
Drivers have been told to plan their journeys ahead of strike action after New Year’s Day (Dave Thompson/PA)
Drivers urged to plan ahead for new year journeys as strikes hit highways

Most Read

1
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
A test launch in Kinloss for Forres rocket firm Orbex. Image: Orbex
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster

Most Commented