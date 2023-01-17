Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead to Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead to Union Square

By Kelly Wilson
January 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

Fashion retailer Quiz has closed its store in Aberdeen’s struggling Bon Accord Centre.

It’s the latest blow for the shopping mall which has seen a number of other retailers choose to leave after the company running the complex collapsed into administration in August last year.

Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and has instead moved to Union Square.

A spokesman for Quiz confirmed no jobs had been lost in the relocation and the new store opened last month.

Encouraging for Quiz

The new opening for Quiz comes at a positive time with store sales throughout December 2022 increasing to £6.2m compared to £5.2m in 2021.

Quiz chief executive Tarak Ramzan said: “We are pleased with the strong consumer demand for Quiz and the group’s sales performance during the important Christmas trading period.

“Whilst the wider trading environment is expected to be challenging over the coming months, we are confident that Quiz is well positioned to deliver a performance at least in line with the board’s expectations in the current financial year.”

New buyer for Bon Accord

However, Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson remained hopeful: “We can confirm that Quiz has made the decision to close their store at Bon Accord.

“We look forward to sharing news of new retailers soon.”

The Bon Accord Centre is currently in a state of flux, and it’s understood a sibling of the billionaire Issa brothers is poised to buy it from administrators for less than £10 million.

Bon Accord Centre Aberdeen
Bon Accord Centre poised to be sold for less than £10 million. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A property company led by Zakir Issa – brother of EG Group bosses Mohsin and Zuber, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is believed to be in advanced talks to purchase the mall.

Mr Issa is believed to have already agreed a deal worth less than £10m, wiping out the equity and most of the senior debt held against the asset.

Fashion retailer Jack Wills announced it would permanently close this month.

The news came just days after after luxury shoe brand Kurt Geiger shut its doors on December 17.

About the shopping centre

Bon Accord, which was built in 1990, extends to two main buildings on George Street and Union Street.

It features 460,000sq ft of retail accommodation, with 72 units over three floors, as well as 1,400 car parking spaces in two locations to the north and south of the centre.

Additional buildings on George Street, Upper Kirkgate, Loch Street and Gallowgate provide a further 90,000sq ft of retail and ancillary space, 6,300sq ft of offices, residential units, and the listed Students’ Union building.

 

