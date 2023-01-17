Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre and moves instead to Union Square

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fashion retailer Quiz has closed its store in Aberdeen’s struggling Bon Accord Centre.

It’s the latest blow for the shopping mall which has seen a number of other retailers choose to leave after the company running the complex collapsed into administration in August last year.

Quiz made the decision to terminate its contract and has instead moved to Union Square.

A spokesman for Quiz confirmed no jobs had been lost in the relocation and the new store opened last month.

Encouraging for Quiz

The new opening for Quiz comes at a positive time with store sales throughout December 2022 increasing to £6.2m compared to £5.2m in 2021.

Quiz chief executive Tarak Ramzan said: “We are pleased with the strong consumer demand for Quiz and the group’s sales performance during the important Christmas trading period.

“Whilst the wider trading environment is expected to be challenging over the coming months, we are confident that Quiz is well positioned to deliver a performance at least in line with the board’s expectations in the current financial year.”

New buyer for Bon Accord

However, Bon Accord centre manager Craig Stevenson remained hopeful: “We can confirm that Quiz has made the decision to close their store at Bon Accord.

“We look forward to sharing news of new retailers soon.”

The Bon Accord Centre is currently in a state of flux, and it’s understood a sibling of the billionaire Issa brothers is poised to buy it from administrators for less than £10 million.

A property company led by Zakir Issa – brother of EG Group bosses Mohsin and Zuber, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is believed to be in advanced talks to purchase the mall.

Mr Issa is believed to have already agreed a deal worth less than £10m, wiping out the equity and most of the senior debt held against the asset.

Fashion retailer Jack Wills announced it would permanently close this month.

The news came just days after after luxury shoe brand Kurt Geiger shut its doors on December 17.

About the shopping centre

Bon Accord, which was built in 1990, extends to two main buildings on George Street and Union Street.

It features 460,000sq ft of retail accommodation, with 72 units over three floors, as well as 1,400 car parking spaces in two locations to the north and south of the centre.

Additional buildings on George Street, Upper Kirkgate, Loch Street and Gallowgate provide a further 90,000sq ft of retail and ancillary space, 6,300sq ft of offices, residential units, and the listed Students’ Union building.