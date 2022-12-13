Jack Wills store at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord to close permanently next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fashion retailer Jack Wills has become the latest store to abandon its premises at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre amid a myriad of closures.

The chain, which relocated to Bon Accord from the neighbouring Academy Centre just three years ago, has announced it will close permanently in January.

Posters have now been put up on the store’s shop windows to inform customers of the upcoming closure – despite the retailer striking a 10-year lease deal back in 2019.

The reason for the decision has not yet been confirmed, however, fans of the fashion chain have now been advised to turn to the retailer’s website and shop online.

Another blow to Bon Accord Centre

Jack Wills is one of several retailers to leave the Bon Accord Centre after the company running the complex collapsed into administration in August.

The news about Jack Wills comes just days after luxury shoe brand Kurt Geiger said it will permanently shut its doors at Bon Accord Centre on December 17.

Women fashion retailer Quiz also recently terminated its contract with the shopping centre and moved its Aberdeen store to Union Square.

The series of closures follow a damning report by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), stating footfall in shopping centres has decreased significantly in the last three years.

New figures showed the number of people visiting shopping centres in Scotland have plummeted by more than a quarter in November compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The report compared traffic numbers from this year to such in 2019 to look into the impact the pandemic has had on shopping trends and habits.