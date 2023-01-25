Delay rumbles on for BP Aberdeen office move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Delay rumbles on for BP Aberdeen office move

By Allister Thomas
January 25, 2023, 11:18 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 11:45 am
BP's North Sea headquarters, Dyce, Aberdeen.
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Officials warn Iranian and Russian hackers have been ‘ruthlessly’ trying to steal sensitive information from British journalists and politicians (Tim Goode/PA)
‘Ruthless’ Iranian and Russian hackers target UK journalists and politicians
Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the Government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade ‘overbearing’ and ‘baffling’ (Alamy/PA)
M&S chairman says UK Government’s ‘baffling’ post-Brexit plans will wreck trade
The Welsh Ambulance Trust said there is a current deficit of £15 million in their draft budget for next year.
Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts
Many people who switched account said their new bank’s app made them prefer it to their old account (Alamy/PA)
Surge in current account customers ditching and switching their bank
UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Car production sinks to lowest level since 1950s
Health workers are taking part in strike action in Northern Ireland on Thursday over pay and safe staffing levels (PA)
Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland
The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago (Chris Carlson/AP)
Tesla says fourth quarter profit rose 59%
The site in Blyth (PA)
Ministers will look ‘seriously’ at any credible Britishvolt takeover bids

Most Read

1
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: Shame on Radio Scotland for switching the music off
BP has extended its lease at its North Sea headquarters in Dyce while its move to new premises has been delayed. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Mark Cowie hails Fraserburgh's display to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final

Editor's Picks

Most Commented