Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead

Aldi has announced it is currently looking to hire 79 colleagues for its stores across the north-east.

The discount supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with salaries of up to £48,490.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and store management apprentice, all the way up to store manager.

In Aberdeen, Aldi is looking to recruit for its Cornhill and Countesswells Road locations.

Meanwhile, firm said there are six roles available Ellon, seven in Inverurie and four jobs going in Peterhead.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive as it pledges to create more than 6,000 jobs across the UK this year due to new store openings. Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres up and down the country.

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90 with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Aldi, estimated to be the third biggest retailer by volume in Scotland, currently has 104 stores north of the border.

The German-owned retailer invested £24 million in three new stores in Scotland in 2022, creating 150 jobs, including two in Aberdeen – one on Hareness Road in Altens and on Countesswells Road – alongside another in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Aldi has plans to invest over £20m in 2023 as part of their ongoing commitment to Scotland, with a further three stores planned to open. The retailer currently employs 3,500 people in Scotland.

Details of the jobs are available on the Aldi website.