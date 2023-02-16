Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aldi seeking 79 colleagues from Aberdeen to Peterhead

By Erikka Askeland
February 16, 2023, 3:16 pm
Aldi store in Aberdeen
Aldi is seeking new recruits including at its store in Aberdeen's Cornhill. Image: Newsline

Aldi has announced it is currently looking to hire 79 colleagues for its stores across the north-east.

The discount supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with salaries of up to £48,490.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and store management apprentice, all the way up to store manager.

Aldi hosted a ‘grand opening’ of its new store in Countesswells in July. Image: Aldi

In Aberdeen, Aldi is looking to recruit for its Cornhill and Countesswells Road locations.

Meanwhile, firm said there are six roles available Ellon, seven in Inverurie and four jobs going in Peterhead.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive as it pledges to create more than 6,000 jobs across the UK this year due to new store openings. Aldi is also currently recruiting for 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres up and down the country.

Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher as more and more people realise they can make significant savings on every shop without compromising on quality.

“It’s more important than ever that we are making it even easier for more people to shop with us – including by opening dozens of new stores.

“Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour nationally, rising to £11.90 with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Aldi, estimated to be the third biggest retailer by volume in Scotland, currently has 104 stores north of the border.

The German-owned retailer invested £24 million in three new stores in Scotland in 2022, creating 150 jobs, including two in Aberdeen – one on Hareness Road in Altens and on Countesswells Road – alongside another in Broxburn, West Lothian.

Aldi has plans to invest over £20m in 2023 as part of their ongoing commitment to Scotland, with a further three stores planned to open. The retailer currently employs 3,500 people in Scotland.

Details of the jobs are available on the Aldi website.

