New Aldi store in Altens scheduled to open to customers next week

A new Aldi store in Altens will open its doors to customers next week.

The brand new supermarket on Hareness Road is scheduled to open on Thursday September 15.

It will be run by a team of 21 staff with 11 roles created for the new store.

Manager Chris Lovie said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Aberdeen. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Vicky Wright join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Aldi has been an official partner of Team GB for the past seven years and curling star Vicky Wright will be at the grand opening.

The Olympic gold medalist will cut the ribbon to open the store and hand out complimentary bags of fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers.

She added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Aberdeen-based charities and foodbanks are also being invited to register with Neighbourly so they can collect surplus food and perishable products from the store once it opens.

The new Altens store will be open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 8pm on Sundays.

Supermarket sweep to support north-east foodbanks

Meanwhile, Aldi’s popular Supermarket Sweep event will be making its return with customers invited to raise money for a foodbank of their choosing.

North-east residents can apply for the Supermarket Sweep at the Countesswells Road store until Sunday September 11.

Launched in 2016, it gives shoppers the chance to do a five-minute trolley dash and take home all the goodies they can grab in that time, with Aldi donating the cash value of the trolley to a local foodbank.

Richard Holloway, the regional managing director for Scotland, said: “We are so pleased to be bringing the initiative back for another year and offer one lucky Aberdeenshire resident the chance to have a shopping experience like no other.

“Foodbanks across Scotland have worked tirelessly over the last two years to help those who need their services the most. Last year we donated almost £9,000 to foodbanks through Supermarket Sweep and we want to build on this in 2022.

Entry for the competition is free and customers can apply in-store or by emailing supermarketsweep@aldi.co.uk