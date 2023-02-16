Anguish for Renee MacRae’s family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz Bill MacDowell the day before he died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Anguish for Renee MacRae’s family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz Bill MacDowell the day before he died

By David Love and Stuart Findlay
February 16, 2023, 3:23 pm
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The detective who brought double murderer Bill MacDowell to justice was about to make a second attempt to quiz the killer the day before he died.

The 81-year-old passed away at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert yesterday.

It is believed he was transferred there for treatment from Glenochil Prison where he was serving a life sentence for killing 36-year-old Renee Macrae and their three-year-old son Andrew.

Their bodies have never been found.

Mrs Macrae’s blue BMW was found ablaze in the Dalmagarry layby on the A9 near Inverness on November 12, 1976.

Fresh appeal for information from police

MacDowell was found guilty after trial at the High Court in Inverness in September last year.

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years. His death means he spent less than five months behind bars.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes wrote to the prison authorities two weeks ago asking if he could see MacDowell and he was going to repeat his request on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But he heard that MacDowell was in hospital and he was too late as the killer died on Wednesday.

DCI Geddes said: “Attempts were made to engage with Mr MacDowell but they were unsuccessful.

“We were relying on him engaging with us and I am not sure he would have done.

“The whole team are sad that we only got halfway as after bringing him to court our focus was then on finding the bodies of Renee and Andrew.”

Despite the setback however, police will not give up their pursuit of finding the bodies.

DCI Geddes added: “We have used all investigative means and resources available to us to try and find Renee and Andrew’s bodies.

“I would again urge anyone who may have information about where Renee and Andrew are to come forward so they can be provided with the dignity they deserve.”

Bill MacDowell was a ‘walking dead man’

It was known that MacDowell was very ill but his decline was rapid in recent days.

During his trial, his wife Rosemary described him as a “walking dead man” because of his ill-health.

It is believed that Rosemary just made it to his bedside before his death.

She had previously been questioned on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice almost 20 years ago.

Morag Govans Renee MacRae Bill MacDowell
Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaking after the case concluded. Image: DC Thomson

Renee’s sister, Morag Govans, also heard the news on Wednesday.

The agony for her and her family not being able to have a proper funeral goes on.

She said: “I don’t think we will ever know where Renee and Andrew are.

“He has taken that knowledge to his grave.”

More on the Renee MacRae case:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
One in eight units in Inverness city centre are now empty, report reveals
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of Bill MacDowell, then and now.
David Love: Bill MacDowell's death leaves us all with questions
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Renee MacRae and toddler son's murderer William MacDowell dies in prison
10 Ardross St Inverness commercial property
Inverness commercial property breaks £500,000 sale barrier
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tending the Light: Inverness meeting will bring care experienced delegates together with decision makers
Aircraft turning by control tower
Passengers face springtime of 'continual disruption' at Highlands and Islands airports
Police have arrested a man after a fire in Stratton in Inverness.
Four teenagers taken to hospital after serious crash on B862 near Dores
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Vigils to honour tragic teen Brianna Ghey to be held in Inverness and Aberdeen
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man held knives to mum's throat and told police he'd stab her to death

Most Read

1
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We've got fantastic entertainment': Speyfest adds more acts to the folk festival's lineup
Bill MacDowell was finally convicted of the 1976 murders in September 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New MRI scanner extends diagnostic and treatment offering in north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented