Aberdeen firm receives £10,000 to track food from outer space

By Kelly Wilson
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 1:11 pm
Rajesh Kumar Plamthottathil, founder and director of TrackGenesis.
Rajesh Plamthotthathil, founder of TrackGenesis aims to revolutionise food production and buying. Image: ONE

How many miles has that has that supermarket banana travelled before it ended up in your basket?

New technology developed by an Aberdeen company could provide this information and more thanks to a grant from the UK Space Agency.

Software company TrackGenesis has received £10,000 from the agency’s Space4Climate programme for a project that will improve food shopping using data from space.

The Aberdeen-based firm has been awarded the funding to support the development of its satellite-powered food supply chain technology, Demeter.

TrackGenesis Rajesh Kumar Plamtthotathil is developing the Demeter. Image: TrackGenesis

The company’s technology aims to revolutionise food production and buying through a unique earth monitoring, satellite navigation and data management system that offers producers and consumers information about how sustainable the food they are buying is in terms of food miles and carbon footprint.

The platform uses satellite applications and block chain technology –  a digital ledger system – producing data consumers can then scan to find out how far the produce has travelled as well as other information about its production.

How far has your food travelled?

Rajesh Plamthotthathil, who founded TrackGenesis four years ago, said: “Normally if you go to a supermarket and buy food you see the nutritional value but there’s no way you can see how many miles it travelled, or how much carbon footprint it created.

“These kind of things are hidden from the consumer.

“We are using a software system so that we can capture all this information and then show it to the consumer using a QR code.”

Meanwhile, the system also offers producers information about where demand for their product is greatest, giving them the chance to respond with “value-added activities”.

WATCH: Who are TrackGenesis?

He added: “Demeter will map the carbon footprint, societal impact, and local accumulative spend within communities in the supply system, while the demand system will assess the local demand and scale-up potential, identifying opportunities for value-added activities.

“Companies can communicate project-related data through the blockchain network without the need to integrate their internal systems, preventing any concerns about data sharing with rivals.”

Research to continue

With a mission of creating a “brighter, more sustainable future for all”, TrackGenesis will use the funding to develop a feasibility study for Demeter, named after the ancient Greek goddess of the harvest.

“The technology we have been working on for a while but the funding will go towards the feasibility study,” Mr Plamthotthathil said.

“We will meet with stakeholders and create an architecture of how we are going to create the system and then show people how it works.”

Mr Plamthottathil has also been working alongside Allan Whiteside from The National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS).

The UK Space Agency funded nine different projects totalling £85,000.

Beth Greenaway, head of earth observation and climate at UK Space Agency and chairwoman of Space4Climate, said: “I am delighted to see this set of projects get started with UK Space Agency funding to enable the development of business models for commercial climate services based on space data.

“The number and quality of applications in this first climate services call shows the appetite and ability of UK companies to be innovative and at the forefront of using space to allow others to adapt or mitigate for climate change.”

Technology across the north-east

Mr Plamthottathil founded the business after graduating with an MBA from Robert Gordon University.

The firm took part in RGU’s Startup accelerator programme as well as the ONE Digital Accelerator programme in 2019.

The company has also worked with local brewery Brew Toon to develop blockchain technology offering buyers “transparent insight” into the complete brewing process of their beer.

