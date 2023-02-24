New parlour in the pipeline for Portlethen’s Lolly’s Ice Cream – run by driven 24-year-old with an undeniable sweet tooth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every choice we make takes us to a different path. And the path that Lauren Milne found herself on after buying a £40 ice cream maker from Argos is quite remarkable.

The now 24-year-old had a passion for engineering during her school years, which is apparent from her studies in mechanical engineering at college and gaining a degree from RGU in the same subject in 2019. She then immediately opted to work offshore as a field engineer.

But testing times for the industry saw her among those made redundant.

Confidence knocked and feeling insecure about returning to the industry completely, it was time for a change. And this is where the ‘ice cream maker’ comes into play.

‘A huge lover of ice cream’

“Unfortunately due to Covid, I was later made redundant and like many other people, I started looking for hobbies to keep me entertained during lockdown,” says Lauren.

“I bought a small £40 ice cream machine from Argos and from there I realised I had found a new passion.”

However, this interest had actually been growing for a number of years.

The Portlethen local admitted to having always possessed a creative flair and, during secondary school, worked at a local bakery and celebration cake shop every Saturday.

She added: “I have always been a huge lover of ice cream. When I discovered my hidden talent to produce it I realised that by starting my business, I could take control of my own future.

“I began researching all about ice cream and realised that there was a world of flavours out there that I had never seen before and I couldn’t wait to start experimenting to create my own.

“When you are doing something that you are genuinely really passionate about and that you enjoy it doesn’t even feel like work.”

Lolly’s Ice Cream

Lauren launched her business Lolly’s – the nickname given to her by family and friends – Ice Cream in February 2022.

The summer season saw the business owner, accompanied by mum Lisa, “producing ice cream from dawn to dusk” several days a week.

“In the summer months, the demand for ice cream is incredible,” Lauren added.

“In the winter months, we still spend an average of two full days producing ice cream for our online sales and increasingly popular ice cream cakes.”

And not only are Lolly’s Ice Cream products available to purchase for delivery online but they are also available at various shows and markets across the region from the business’ ice cream bike.

Depending on the shows being attended, Lolly’s produces between 100 to 200 litres of ice cream per week.

What else is on offer?

Lolly’s Ice Cream has developed just under 100 ice cream flavours to date, a figure that continues to grow. Each one takes inspiration from Lauren’s travels and different global cuisines.

They range from one of the most popular options ooey gooey butter cake and classic vanilla bean to an all-day breakfast feast. Flavours can also be developed specially for weddings.

However, customers can also opt for sorbets, homemade waffle cones, and baked goods including cookies, ice cream cookie sandwiches, brownies, blondies, and cream cheese cinnamon buns.

“We also produce ice cream celebration cakes which are layered with our baked goods and coated in a sweet cream frosting, decorated to our customer’s requirements,” says Lauren.

New parlour on the cards

Ice cream production currently takes place in the entrepreneur’s home kitchen, whilst her garage is used for storage.

But Lolly’s Ice Cream has done so well in the past year that it may be expanding by opening its own shop in the near future – something Lauren once dreamed of.

She went on to say: “When I was younger I dreamed of opening my own cake shop and loved the experience I had learning different skills and techniques when it came to decorating cakes.

“Although we have a very good-sized space we are rapidly outgrowing it.

“This past year I have received so many requests to open my own shop and it is something that I did not expect to be doing so soon but I am now in the process of securing a unit where I can produce and open my very own ice cream parlour.

“I cannot wait to be able to welcome new and existing customers and continue growing my range of products in the near future.”

Lauren also expressed her admiration for her family and friends, who have proved “incredibly supportive”, along with customers and fellow vendors and businesses she has met through events.

For more information, visit www.lollysicecream.co.uk.