Who will take on challenge of keeping Moray hotel on Cullen skink map?

The current owners of Cullen Bay Hotel are moving on after running it for 12 years.

By Keith Findlay
Ian and Rena Watson outside their "impressive" Cullen Bay Hotel.
Ian and Rena Watson outside their "impressive" Cullen Bay Hotel. Image: Jasperimage

The next owner of the Cullen Bay Hotel may already be looking out their recipe books.

For they have a hard act to follow if they want to maintain its excellent reputation for Cullen skink, the creamy soup combining smoked haddock, potatoes, onions and milk.

The 14-bedroom hotel in Cullen is currently on sale at offers over £1.1 million.

Current owners Ian and Rena Watson have decided to retire after 12 years.

Their hotel has a long and proud history when it comes to Cullen skink.

A bowl of Cullen skink.
A bowl of Cullen skink. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The now annual Cullen Skink World Championship was held there in the past.

Cooks flocked to the hotel in the hope of having their soups chosen as the best.

The contest attracts attention around  the world.

Visitors from Egypt, India and Japan visited Cullen Bay Hotel to sample Mr Watson’s recipe after he won the title in 2015 and again in 2017.

Ian Watson with his Cullen Skink World Championship trophy in 2015.
Ian Watson with his Cullen Skink World Championship trophy in 2015. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Michelin-starred chef Tim Malzer was later tasked with replicating the hotel’s signature fish soup for a TV show, Kitchen Impossible.

But it’s not just its soup that Cullen Bay Hotel is known for in the local community.

The Watsons supplied thousands of meals to vulnerable people in the area during Covid-lockdowns.

Cullen Bay Hotel.
Cullen Bay Hotel. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

What will the Watsons miss most?

Speaking about their retirement plans as the hotel celebrates its 100th year, they said they would miss their customers and colleagues.

A statement from the couple said they would also miss the dolphin displays and amazing northern lights spectaculars they can see from windows.

They added: “It will be great to return as customers for a change, and see the next phase in the development of the hotel and grounds.”

Aerial view of the hotel.
Aerial view of the hotel, with the village of Cullen in the distance. Image: Graham + Sibbald
Moray Firth dolphins
Cullen is a good spot for watching the Moray Firth dolphins at play. Image: Shutterstock

Selling agent Graham + Sibbald described the hotel as “impressive”.

It also highlighted the property’s “aesthetic” location, with a long sandy beach, golf course and walking trails all close by.

The firm added: “Being a popular tourist destination, well known for its traditional Scottish delicacy Cullen skink, the village provides a number of holiday lets and accommodation, and a collection of local services for both tourists and locals alike.

‘Eye-catching premises’

“The hotel itself is an eye-catching premises, with an enviable prominent, elevated position enjoying panoramic views over the Moray Firth and Cullen Golf Course.

“It has a mix of public areas that offer a range of rooms in which guests can relax.

“Plus, there are excellent dining facilities, with both restaurants fully equipped with large glazed windows to be fully immersed in the stunning views.

“The hotel’s letting accommodation is located at first floor level, with the majority also benefitting from the stunning sea views.”

One of the guest rooms at Cullen Bay Hotel.
One of the guest rooms at Cullen Bay Hotel. Image: Graham + Sibballd
The hotel's restaurants boast "stunning" views.
The hotel’s restaurants boast “stunning” views. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Externally the hotel sits on about two acres of land, which Graham + Sibbald said offered “massive” potential for further development, subject to planning consent.

The sales particulars also highlight parking for about 60 cars, as well as an “impressive” beer garden and children’s play area.

‘Fantastic’ opportunity

Graham +Sibbald hotel and leisure agent Katie Tait said: “The availability of the Cullen Bay Hotel presents a wonderful opportunity to purchase a long established, incredibly popular, impressive hotel business situated in one of the most picturesque locations on the north-east coast of Scotland.

“This is truly a fantastic opportunity.”

Conversation