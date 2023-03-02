Commercial property: How will Scotland’s new planning rules affect north-east land deals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Commercial property: How will Scotland’s new planning rules affect north-east land deals?

By Claire Crawford
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:41 am
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

A new National Planning Framework will guide land decisions in Scotland for the next 10 years. Claire Crawford explains what’s in it for the north-east as an upturn in commercial property markets “ripples through” to housing.

In his presentation at our Scottish Property Outlook in Aberdeen at the end of January, my Savills Earth colleague, Jamie Kelman, outlined Aberdeen’s great potential to be at the forefront of clean energy production.

In the meantime, a recovery in the wider energy sector has led to an improving commercial property market over the past 12 months. We know from past experience that an upturn in Aberdeen’s commercial markets ripples through to the housing sector.

Jamie Kelman, associate, Savills Earth. Image: Savills

The adoption last month of Scotland’s new planning policy, National Planning Framework 4, has put climate change in the driver’s seat for land development.

At a time when the cost of living crisis is impacting house prices, build costs remain high and development finance is costly and difficult to obtain.

The residential development land market in Scotland has taken a moment of pause and, unsurprisingly, seen a dip in value.

But in Aberdeen, we should arguably be more optimistic than most about the prospect of much-needed residential development.

New-build home prices higher

The average price of a new-build home in Aberdeen rose by 3% to £302,969 in the 12 months to November 2022.

This was the first time it had surpassed £300,000 since the peak of the market in 2015.

Local housebuilders have adapted to the cost-of-living crisis by offering incentives and contributions towards mortgages and deposits.

There is the added marketing tool that new-build homes are more energy-efficient, which is appealing to today’s cost-conscious buyers.

Energy efficiency is now a key factor in sales of new homes. Image: Shutterstock

According to Savills research, 79% of buyers who, responded to a recent survey said the prospective energy consumption of a home is now more important to them.

As consumer preferences continue to change and a desire for sustainable properties becomes a higher priority, we expect new-build homes to be at the forefront of the housing market.

Holyrood’s recent interventions in relation to the lettings market, including the rent cap, have given build-to-rent and private rented sector investors pause for thought.

They have also caused private landlords to exit the market at a time when would-be buyers are unable to afford mortgage rate hikes.

There is shortage of high quality rental stock for both single and multi-family accommodation. This is clearly an opportunity for investors willing to move north.”

In Aberdeen, we have seen a steady rise in average asking rents, increasing to £772 per calendar month in Q4 2022.

There is shortage of high quality rental stock for both single and multi-family accommodation. This is clearly an opportunity for investors willing to move north.

Following a 43% increase across the country from July 2020 to July 2022, build costs began to settle last summer – falling slightly from July to August and remaining stable through to November.

Aberdeen less impacted by mini-Budget turmoil

The pressure this put on local land prices was muted before the mini-Budget, as the housing market post-Covid performed well.

In Aberdeen, this stability led to new players entering the market at a time land prices were rising significantly in the central belt.

The mini-Budget changed fortunes in the south.

Aberdeen has been more stable and new players in the market continue to be attracted to the area, resulting in healthy competition for land.

Demand for new homes in the north-east have in the past tended to rise and full with the price of oil. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

National Planning Framework 4 will undoubtedly have an impact on how land deals are shaped, particularly option agreements, and on how land is allocated.

The industry is adapting, evolving and learning about this new framework but policies relating to its focus on biodiversity enhancement, brownfield/vacant and derelict land, plus the “20-minute neighbourhood” will impact all aspects of development.

The argument about whether current market conditions can stand a majr change in policy will be played out over 2023.

Claire Crawford is associate director, development, in the Aberdeen office of Savills.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Metro Bank has narrowed its losses and said it is well on its way to being profitable after cutting costs and seeing its finances bolstered by higher interest rates (Mike Egerton/PA)
Metro Bank narrows losses and ‘draws a line’ under legacy issues
High street retailer WH Smith said it has been targeted by a cyber attack which saw hackers access company data including current and former employee information (PA)
WH Smith workers’ information accessed as retailer is hit by cyber attack
Dame Carolyn McCall said the broadcaster has “handled” criticism of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? presenter’s column for The Sun newspaper “quite well” (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan column does not impact ITV brand, says chief executive
The high-scoring World Cup final another other ‘customer-friendly’ results cost Flutter nearly £40 million (Martin Rickett/PA)
‘Customer-friendly’ sports results cost betting giant Flutter nearly £40m
Seven Starbucks employees were wrongly sacked, a judge said (Joshua Bessex/AP)
Starbucks workers fired over union campaign must be reinstated – US judge
Broadcaster ITV has revealed falling annual profits and warned over tumbling advertising revenues as wider economic woes impact marketing spend (PA)
ITV warns over ‘challenging’ ad outlook as annual profits fall
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Major expansion for north-east business park’s first tenant

Most Read

1
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Cyclist sent sprawling over bonnet by careless driver in Aberdeen city centre
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost
Claire Crawford, Savills. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: A refreshing change to have two tales to warm the heart on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented