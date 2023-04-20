cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

A total of 30 individuals and businesses are nominated after a tough judging process.

By Kelly Wilson
The cHeRries Awards finalists have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2023, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 30 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 8, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2023 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Mattioli Wooods senior employee benefits consultant Kate Mountain said: “It was a brilliant day meeting all the nominees. Their high calibre meant choosing the winners was a challenge.”

Burness Paull partner, Andrew Knight, said: “The submissions this year were of an exceptionally high quality and those selected for interview did not disappoint.

“It was fantastic to hear about all of the brilliant HR initiatives which are ongoing across the north-east of Scotland.

“Those selected for awards are thoroughly deserving winners.”

CHeRries 2023 finalists

The finalists are:

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Management Board & HR Teams, ASCO
HR Team, Neptune Energy
Appreciate Team, Worley

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Aker Solutions
McGregor Consultants
WM Donald

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Katherine Webster – HR Manager Employee Engagement, Stork
Kathryn McLeod – Talent Acquisition Portfolio Manager, Worley
Rachel O’Donnell – HR Manager, WM Donald

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

Brogan McPherson – HR Advisor, Exceed
Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK
Laura Hardie – Occupational Health & Wellbeing Advisor, Bilfinger UK
Manju Beena- HR Business Partner, Core Laboratories

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

Training & Competency Team, Bilfinger UK
Stork
HR & Operations Team, WM Donald

Dancing to the silent Disco at last year’s cHeRries Awards. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK
Neve McPherson – HR Administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics
Ross Jolly – Lead Technical Recruiter/AYP Founder, Global E&C

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Ellie Reidford – HCT Solutions HR Partner, Baker Hughes
Lee Bowen – HR Administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links
Natalie Angus – HR Coordinator, CRC Evans
Yvonne McHardy – HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Recruitment Team, Bilfinger UK
HR Team, CRC Evans
UK Operations Resourcing Team, Wood

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

HR Team, Absoft
HR Department, Carnoustie Golf Links
Occupational Health Team, Stork
HR & Communications, Subsea7

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cherriesawards.co.uk

2
