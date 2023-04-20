cHeRries Awards 2023: Our finalists revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2023, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 30 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 8, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2023 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Mattioli Wooods senior employee benefits consultant Kate Mountain said: “It was a brilliant day meeting all the nominees. Their high calibre meant choosing the winners was a challenge.”

Burness Paull partner, Andrew Knight, said: “The submissions this year were of an exceptionally high quality and those selected for interview did not disappoint.

“It was fantastic to hear about all of the brilliant HR initiatives which are ongoing across the north-east of Scotland.

“Those selected for awards are thoroughly deserving winners.”

CHeRries 2023 finalists

The finalists are:

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Management Board & HR Teams, ASCO

HR Team, Neptune Energy

Appreciate Team, Worley

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Aker Solutions

McGregor Consultants

WM Donald

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Pinsent Masons

Katherine Webster – HR Manager Employee Engagement, Stork

Kathryn McLeod – Talent Acquisition Portfolio Manager, Worley

Rachel O’Donnell – HR Manager, WM Donald

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

Brogan McPherson – HR Advisor, Exceed

Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK

Laura Hardie – Occupational Health & Wellbeing Advisor, Bilfinger UK

Manju Beena- HR Business Partner, Core Laboratories

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RelyOn Nutec

Training & Competency Team, Bilfinger UK

Stork

HR & Operations Team, WM Donald

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Kelly Paddon – HR Business Partner/EDI Ambassador, Bilfinger UK

Neve McPherson – HR Administrator, Peterson Energy Logistics

Ross Jolly – Lead Technical Recruiter/AYP Founder, Global E&C

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Ellie Reidford – HCT Solutions HR Partner, Baker Hughes

Lee Bowen – HR Administrator, Carnoustie Golf Links

Natalie Angus – HR Coordinator, CRC Evans

Yvonne McHardy – HR Advisor, Aberdeenshire Council

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Recruitment Team, Bilfinger UK

HR Team, CRC Evans

UK Operations Resourcing Team, Wood

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

HR Team, Absoft

HR Department, Carnoustie Golf Links

Occupational Health Team, Stork

HR & Communications, Subsea7

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cherriesawards.co.uk