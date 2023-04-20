Ardessie fish farm application approved by council in face of local objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ardessie fish farm application approved by council in face of local objections

The fish farm is said to have national significance in meeting supply chain demands since the import ban from Norway.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Little Loch Broom will be home to a new brood stock facility following the granting of planning permission by Highland Council.
Little Loch Broom will be home to a new brood stock facility following the granting of planning permission by Highland Council.

Highland Council’s north planning committee has granted permission for a new fish farm brooding facility near Dundonnell.

The application, from Wester Ross Fisheries (Mowi), sought to replace the old hatchery building at Little Loch Broom and build four new steel-framed buildings in its place. These would be accompanied by an office, car park and landscaping.

However, the buildings are much higher than the original hatchery, and closer to the road. The application sparked 11 objections from local residents concerned about the visual impact of the fish farm.

Nationally significant development

While Mowi’s application is for a small local fish farm, council planners say the development has national significance.

The fish farm will operate as a brood stock facility. Brood stock fish are adult salmon which produce fertilised eggs. The sea pens on site will be used to rear these fish to maturity, and they will then be transferred to the brood stock farm, culminating in the harvesting and fertilisation of eggs.

Highland Council said the application has national significance and will bring employment to the area. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Highland Council planners say the fish farm has national significance in securing the supply chain of fertilised eggs for Scottish fin fish aquaculture. There were three comments of support for the application, with some stating the importance of aquaculture following the Norway import ban.

Concerns over visual impact

However, 11 residents raised objections. These mostly related to the visual impact of the fish farm and concerns about potential pollution to the loch.

The planning report confirms that the new buildings will be up to 10 metres tall, compared to the existing hatchery, which is 4 metres tall. The biggest new building will be 40 metres closer to the road than the current facility.

To make way for the new development, Wester Ross Fisheries will need to remove the screening trees at the bottom of the slope. The applicant intends to add more roadside tree screening and also compensatory planting down the slope.

However, the council report acknowledges that people will be able to see “glimpses” of the fish farm from the A832. Residents living to the south and east along the loch will also have views of the fish farm.

‘Much needed employment’

Despite local concerns, none of the official consultees raised any objection, and Highland Council recommended the application for approval.

Council planners noted that the area already has fish farm operations on site, and said the applicant had given sound reason for locating the fish farm in Ardessie.

Local members agreed. Councillor Biz Campbell offered her support to the application, while Liz Kraft said:

“I welcome this development, which will create much needed employment in the area. There are no objections from statutory consultees and I’m happy with the mitigations in place.”

North planning committee granted unanimous approval for the Ardessie fish farm.


