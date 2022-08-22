AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

AAB announces sixth acquisition in just over a year

By Keith Findlay
August 22, 2022, 12:01 am
l-r Emer Hinphey, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting, Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB, Lisa Thomson, CEO, Purpose HR, and Anne Douglas, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting.
l-r Emer Hinphey, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting, Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB, Lisa Thomson, CEO, Purpose HR, and Anne Douglas, joint managing partner, Think People Consulting.

AAB has continued its spending spree by snapping up Irish business Think People Consulting (TPC) for an undisclosed sum.

The Aberdeen-based accountancy and business services group – formerly Anderson Anderson & Brown – said its latest acquisition expanded its human resources (HR) consultancy services offering.

TPC boasts annual revenue of about £1.7 million and a team of 24 people across offices in Belfast and Dublin.

Established by Anne Dougan and Emer Hinphey in 2006, the firm provides a range of HR, and people and organisational development services to public and private sector clients.

Ms Dougan and Ms Hinphey are staying on to help grow the business as part of the AAB group.

They said they were looking forward to enjoying the benefits of AAB’s wider group support and range of services to “bring more value to our clients and help us realise our shared growth plans”.

AAB chief executive Graeme Allan said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to expand the range of HR consultancy services that we can deliver for our clients.”

Graeme Allan, chief executive, AAB.

The deal further strengthens AAB’s HR capability following its takeover of Edinburgh company Purpose HR last year.

It also comes just a few weeks after the group swooped to buy customs consultancy Charlton House, also for an undisclosed sum.

Charlton House, based in Horsham, West Sussex, works with a wide range of businesses on all aspects of the customs supply chain and has a particular focus on compliance services.

Deals on both sides of Irish Sea

In May AAB announced it had “merged” with FPM, based in Newry, Northern Ireland, but with operations on both sides of the Irish border. Financial terms for that deal were also undisclosed.

Purpose HR was one of three acquisitions by AAB last year. It followed the group’s takeover of Glasgow-based accountancy firm Hardie Caldwell, announced at the start of June 2021, in a strategic push into the central belt.

AAB later acquired Leeds-based independent accountancy firm Sagars to further expand its UK regional presence.

AAB also under new ownership

Last October it emerged London-based August Equity had taken a majority stake in AAB for an undisclosed sum.

AAB, based at Prime Four business park, in Kingswells, now boasts annual revenue of about £50 million and a 550-plus workforce, including 41 partners, across more than 10 offices in the UK and Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Pictures by JASON HEDGES 17.08.2022 URN:CR0037522 F&D story based on the food and drink scene in Aviemore, and whether it needs to improve. Owner of The Burger Box Samantha Taylor is pictured. Please note that she did not want to frown in the pictures or look miserable. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'It's like going back to the 50s': Aviemore locals chew over town's apparent 8.30pm…
0
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Overhype Stpre reveales expansion plans in Glasgow and Edinburgh Picture shows; Samuel Rattray, owner, Overhype Store. Aberdeen. Supplied by Sam Sharp Date; 18/08/2022
'I sold a pair of trainers for £10,000': Aberdeen fashion store owner plans to…
2
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; -. -. Supplied by Spirit Energy Date; Unknown
Centrica's Spirit Energy launches consultation on Aberdeen job cuts
0
Post Thumbnail
North Sea firms pay men 20% more than women - report
1
l-r James and Raghnall Robertson of Isle of Skye Candle Company.
Commercial property: Skye candlemaker takes over Aros Centre in Portree
1
FG Burnett secured a letting of this modern, refurbished 9,000sq ft office and workshop building on Kirkton Drive, Dyce, Aberdeen.
Commercial property: North-east industrial market gaining traction
1
The St. Fergus Gas Terminal is a complex of four natural gas processing plants which were developed on a coastal greenfield site between Peterhead and Fraserburgh. It was initially developed by British Gas and Shell from the mid 1970's to handle gas piped ashore from the Frigg Field in the North Sea, but subsequent oil and gas discoveries required expansion of both the pipeline network and onshore processing facilities, resulting in the processing and transportation facilities we see today. The St Fergus plant first separates the methane from the natural gas mixture and delivers this to the adjacent British Gas plant, from where it is fed into the National Grid for use by consumers. The ethane, propane, butane and other liquid gases are then separated by a cryogenic process and piped to Mossmorran in Fife for further processing. The refined products are then piped to the Braefoot Bay Terminal on the northern side of the Firth of Forth, from where they are exported by specially designed liquid gas tankers. A number of major energy companies, including Total, Shell, Esso, Centrica (Parent company of British Gas) and Apache now have a working interest in the St. Fergus complex, which now covers 89 ha (220 acres) and processes a significant proportion of the UK's daily gas requirement.
Almost 1,000 jobs to be created by green fuel scheme
Many parts of Scotland are enjoying strong year-on-year growth in house prices - but not Aberdeen.
Aberdeen bottom of league for Scottish house price growth
2
Loch Muick in the picture. Phot: VisitAberdeenshire
VisitAberdeenshire boss pledges to make the city and shire 'Scotland's leading visitor destination' by…
0
The Olympic Challenger is making its way to Aberdeen.
Olympic Challenger bound for Aberdeen to tackle ‘decade’s largest’ P&A campaign
1

More from Press and Journal

Couple looking at energy bill.
People face freezing or starving this winter due to devastating cost of living concerns,…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen loan star Leighton Clarkson learned free-kick skills from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard
0
17-year-old Jack Watson.
Missing Aberdeen teen Jack Watson last seen in Glenrothes on August 1
The AllFord, Ford through the ages, event at the Grampian Motor Museum in Alford. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Grampian Transport Museum holds 'biggest ever' celebration of Ford through the ages
0
Dance group Desi Braveheart at Aberdeen Mela 2022. Picture by Paul Glendell.
'Feast for the eyes and the ears': Aberdeen Mela festival is back bigger and…
0
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result