HPMA plans spark fears over north-east jobs

The boss of a north-east firm serving the fishing industry has warned of potential job “casualties” if controversial plans for new marine protection zones go ahead.

Peter Bruce, whose family has run Peter Bruce (Patsy) Ships Painters for more than 50 years, fears the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) will have a negative impact on the Scottish fleet and its supply chain.

And he’s not alone – fishing skippers and service businesses in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and other ports are sceptical about Scottish Government claims the HPMAs will deliver economic and social benefits.

Past challenges

Mr Bruce warned they may prove to be another blow for an industry that has already suffered long-term decline.

He was speaking at Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live in Aberdeen, soon after Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon opened the showcase trade event by insisting there will be no back-tracking on the government’s commitment to protecting the marine environment.

Fishing vessel decommissioning and years of quota cuts in the name of marine conservation have reduced the Scottish fleet to a fraction of the size it once was, Mr Bruce said.

He added: “Now we have these HPMAs coming. There will be a lot of casualties.”

Fraserburgh-based Peter Bruce (Patsy) Ships Painters – also known as PBP Services – has been trading since 1968.

It started out painting boats in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Macduff, and later diversified into factories, offices and homes.

The firm now employs about 40 people, including the managing director’s three sons, and operates internationally.

Sister company PBP Services Middle East, based in Bahrain, was established in February 2017. It provides services to the oil and gas industry.

Mr Bruce has led the UK business – founded by his late father – since he was 23. He is now in his mid-50s.

“There were hundreds of boats for us to service when I started,” he said, adding: “These days, there are not so many left in the harbour for the onshore companies to service.

“Forty years ago, we wouldn’t have needed to leave our doorstep because there was so much work in the local industry.”

Displacement

HPMAs will force Scottish boats further out to sea in search of fish, Mr Bruce said.

He added: “Of course, this is going to have an effect on coastal fishing communities.”

Scottish Skipper Expo continues today.

The biggest event of its kind in the UK, it gives skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others a chance to see the latest technology and meet suppliers from near and far.

Among the featured attractions is a boat display, as well as exhibition stands covering virtually every equipment and support service available to the modern fishing industry.

Ms Gougeon is showing no signs of budging on HPMAs.

But she did cheer up her expo audience by setting out the Scottish Government’s commitment to a “thriving” fishing industry.

She told fishers: “Events like this demonstrate the importance of fishing to our economy and communities, and shine a spotlight on the real passion, dedication and resilience you bring day in, day out to rise to the challenges you face. “