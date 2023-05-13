HPMA plans spark fears over north-east jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HPMA plans spark fears over north-east jobs

Fraserburgh businessman says 'casualties' likely

By Keith Findlay
Peter Bruce and his son, Matthew
Peter Bruce, left, and his son, Matthew, are part of the north-east fishing services sector. Image: Keith Findlay /DC Thomson Date; 12/05/2023

The boss of a north-east firm serving the fishing industry has warned of potential job “casualties” if controversial plans for new marine protection zones go ahead.

Peter Bruce, whose family has run Peter Bruce (Patsy) Ships Painters for more than 50 years, fears the proposed Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) will have a negative impact on the Scottish fleet and its supply chain.

And he’s not alone – fishing skippers and service businesses in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and other ports are sceptical about Scottish Government claims the HPMAs will deliver economic and social benefits.

Past challenges

Mr Bruce warned they may prove to be another blow for an industry that has already suffered long-term decline.

He was speaking at Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live in Aberdeen, soon after Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon opened the showcase trade event by insisting there will be no back-tracking on the government’s commitment to protecting the marine environment.

Fishing vessel decommissioning and years of quota cuts in the name of marine conservation have reduced the Scottish fleet to a fraction of the size it once was, Mr Bruce said.

He added: “Now we have these HPMAs coming. There will be a lot of casualties.”

Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live
HPMAs are the hot topic in the exhibition hall during Scottish Skipper Expo at P&J Live. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fraserburgh-based Peter Bruce (Patsy) Ships Painters – also known as PBP Services – has been trading since 1968.

It started out painting boats in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Macduff, and later diversified into factories, offices and homes.

The firm now employs about 40 people, including the managing director’s three sons, and operates internationally.

Sister company PBP Services Middle East, based in Bahrain, was established in February 2017. It provides services to the oil and gas industry.

Mr Bruce has led the UK business – founded by his late father – since he was 23. He is now in his mid-50s.

“There were hundreds of boats for us to service when I started,” he said, adding: “These days, there are not so many left in the harbour for the onshore companies to service.

“Forty years ago, we wouldn’t have needed to leave our doorstep because there was so much work in the local industry.”

Displacement

HPMAs will force Scottish boats further out to sea in search of fish, Mr Bruce said.

He added: “Of course, this is going to have an effect on coastal fishing communities.”

Scottish Skipper Expo continues today.

The biggest event of its kind in the UK, it gives skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others a chance to see the latest technology and meet suppliers from near and far.

Fishing industry technology is on show at Scottish Skipper Expo
All the latest fishing industry technology is on show at Scottish Skipper Expo. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Among the featured attractions is a boat display, as well as exhibition stands covering virtually every equipment and support service available to the modern fishing industry.

Ms Gougeon is showing no signs of budging on HPMAs.

But she did cheer up her expo audience by setting out the Scottish Government’s commitment to a “thriving” fishing industry.

She told fishers: “Events like this demonstrate the importance of fishing to our economy and communities, and shine a spotlight on the real passion, dedication and resilience you bring day in, day out to rise to the challenges you face. “

