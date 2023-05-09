Doors open Friday for UK fishing industry’s big annual showpiece in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Skipper Expo 2023 gets under way at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Friday.

The two-day fishing industry showcase brings together skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others to see the latest technology and meet suppliers.

Doors open at 10am on both days, with the show running to 5pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.

The expo will be officially opened by Fisheries Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

She will then tour the exhibition hall to see at first hand some of the innovation taking place in the ever-evolving industry.

‘Excitement is really mounting’

With 170 exhibitors from 21 countries, organiser Mara Media expects the expo to “provide an exciting and comprehensive showcase” for the sector.

Entry is free but those planning to visit can beat the queues by pre-registering at www.theskipper.ie/registration/aberdeen/

Mara commercial fishing manager Sharon Boyle said: “Excitement is really mounting.

“We are all looking forward to this event getting under way. It is wonderful to see such strong exhibitor interest, which will ensure this will be a fabulous show for everyone.

‘Productive business’

“After a challenging couple of years, it is important the UK and wider international industry has a meeting place where productive business can be achieved in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”

Sponsored by trade body the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, the expo will feature exhibitors from almost every equipment and support service available to the fishing industry.

There will also be boat displays, which are always a major attraction at the annual event.

An invitation-only networking reception, with live music, will take place at the Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen, this Friday night.

Fresh seafood will be supplied by J Smith Fish Merchants, GJ Jack Seafoods and MFV Sunrise.

‘Perfect opportunity’

Ms Boyle said: “Sponsored by Sunderland Marine and Commercial Oils, the event promises to be the perfect opportunity for everyone to relax and socialise after a busy opening day.”

Last year’s expo was dominated by concerns about a “spatial squeeze” for fishers.

They fear plans for offshore wind farms and Highly Protected Marine Areas threaten their livelihoods.