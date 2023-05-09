Doors open Friday for UK fishing industry’s big annual showpiece in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doors open Friday for UK fishing industry’s big annual showpiece in Aberdeen

P&J Live hosting 170 trade exhibitors from 21 countries

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Skipper Expo 2022
Last year's Scottish Skipper Expo.

Scottish Skipper Expo 2023 gets under way at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Friday.

The two-day fishing industry showcase brings together skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others to see the latest technology and meet suppliers.

Doors open at 10am on both days, with the show running to 5pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.

The expo will be officially opened by Fisheries Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

She will then tour the exhibition hall to see at first hand some of the innovation taking place in the ever-evolving industry.

‘Excitement is really mounting’

With 170 exhibitors from 21 countries, organiser Mara Media expects the expo to “provide an exciting and comprehensive showcase” for the sector.

Entry is free but those planning to visit can beat the queues by pre-registering at www.theskipper.ie/registration/aberdeen/

Mara commercial fishing manager Sharon Boyle said: “Excitement is really mounting.

“We are all looking forward to this event getting under way. It is wonderful to see such strong exhibitor interest, which will ensure this will be a fabulous show for everyone.

‘Productive business’

“After a challenging couple of years, it is important the UK and wider international industry has a meeting place where productive business can be achieved in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.”

Sponsored by trade body the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, the expo will feature exhibitors from almost every equipment and support service available to the fishing industry.

There will also be boat displays, which are always a major attraction at the annual event.

Scottish Skipper Expo 2022
Scottish Skipper Expo 2022.

An invitation-only networking reception, with live music, will take place at the Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen, this Friday night.

Fresh seafood will be supplied by J Smith Fish Merchants, GJ Jack Seafoods and MFV Sunrise.

‘Perfect opportunity’

Ms Boyle said: “Sponsored by Sunderland Marine and Commercial Oils, the event promises to be the perfect opportunity for everyone to relax and socialise after a busy opening day.”

Last year’s expo was dominated by concerns about a “spatial squeeze” for fishers.

They fear plans for offshore wind farms and Highly Protected Marine Areas threaten their livelihoods.

