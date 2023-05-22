Darren Young: How former Dons captain combines property career with football management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Darren Young: How former Dons captain combines property career with football management

He made more than 150 appearances for Aberdeen FC and is now combining points with properties.

By Kelly Wilson
Former Dons captain Darren Young is now an award winning estate agent. Image: Darren Young/DC Thomson
Former Dons captain Darren Young is now an award winning estate agent. Image: Darren Young/DC Thomson

Ever since the age of four years old football has been the number one passion for former Aberdeen FC captain Darren Young.

The 44-year-old would spend hours kicking a ball around with younger brother Derek in the back garden of their home growing up in Cambuslang.

Fast forward six years and the brothers started training with the Dons which was the start of a playing career which also saw him play for Dundee and Dunfermline.

As Darren moved towards playing part-time football his attention turned to thinking about something to “supplement” his football.

Eight years later the dad-of-one is now an award-winning estate agent for Remax selling properties across the country, while combining it alongside football management.

Easy transition

Darren, who has won seven Scotland under-21 caps, said: “I was in the middle of doing  my coaching to get my badges and my foot in the door.

“Someone I knew was working as an estate agent and it was a situation of trying to find a job to supplement the football.

“I’ve been doing it for about eight years now and really enjoying the property side of things.

Former Dons captain Darren Young works part-time as an estate agent. Image: Darren Young

“I felt it was an easy transition for me. I felt comfortable learning the ropes and I knew I could tie it in alongside the football.”

Darren, who covers the Lanarkshire area, has won a number of Remax awards including best sales executive.

Fond memories of Aberdeen FC

Darren played more than 130 matches for the Dons and was made named captain during the 2001-2002 season by manager Ebbe Skovdahl.

Darren Young was named new captain of Aberdeen Football Club in 2001. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson

He has fond memories of his time in the Granite City and playing alongside brother Derek.

He said: “Derek and I started training for Aberdeen when we were 10 years old. We were also training with Hearts and Rangers and it got to the point where we had to make a decision because we couldn’t be everywhere.

“We both chose Aberdeen and signed S-forms and at 16 we left school and had the opportunity to sign.

Darren and Derek pictured on 2001 after signing new contracts.

“I loved it at Aberdeen. It was a great time. I loved the place and the people were always good to us, unless you got beat.

“For the eight years I was there it was brilliant.”

Management ‘natural progression’

Darren has since went on to carve out a career in football management and admits he has had no problems switching between the two professions.

He said: “It’s got its challenges but it was easy enough for me. It was three months before the end of the season and I thought I’d see how it goes.

“If I enjoyed it I would stick with it.

Darren Young and Darren Mackie celebrate the first Don’s goal against Dundee on March 2002. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

“Because I’ve always been coaching or playing football it was easy to tie in the viewings.

“Football is still my main aim and I’m hoping I can kick on with that.

“I’m obviously a few promotions and a few teams away from that yet but it’s something I know I can fall back on and feel comfortable with.

“If football was over it’s something I can see myself continuing with.”

Management career

Darren’s first appointment was as player/manager of Albion Rovers in 2014 where he won the League Two championship and promotion in his first season.

Towards the end of the 2016–17 season, Albion Rovers announced Darren would leave the club and in June 2017 was named manager of League One club East Fife.

He was sacked in November 2021, but a month later was named as the new manager of Scottish League Two side Stirling Albion.

Darren, dad to five-and-a-half-year-old Arlo, has enjoyed success with The Binos guiding them to 21 wins, 10 draws and five defeats during the season, to secure the league title by 11 points from nearest rivals Dumbarton.

Darren Young was named Scottish League Two manager of the season. Image: 3×1 Group

To top it off he was named League Two manager of the season.

Darren said: “The main aim last year was to try and achieve promotion and we felt we had a good enough squad to win the league or get to the play offs.

“The way we’ve done it to come back from 11 points behind and then win it by 11 points was amazing.

“Shows you how good the spirit and the players are at the club to keep on going and have that mentality.

“Thrown in at the end we had a 19 games unbeaten run. To go half a season unbeaten was something else.”

Looking towards next season Darren, who is engaged to Louise, “It’s going to be a lot harder. But we’ve got a strong core and can hopefully add another three or four players.

“We will go again and see if we can aim for the play-offs and see what happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks