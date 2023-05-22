35-year-old woman charged following crash in Mintlaw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 35-year-old woman has been charged after a two-car crash in Mintlaw.

Emergency services were scrambled to North Street in the Aberdeenshire village after receiving reports of a two-car crash at 3.30pm.

A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence following the accident.

There were no reported injuries.

The road was blocked and then later closed while emergency services responded to the incident, causing traffic to queue in both directions from the Square to the Rora turn-off.

Traffic also built up between Lonmay and Toll of Birness.

A police spokeswoman said: “At 3.30pm on Monday, May 22, officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash at North Street, Mintlaw.

