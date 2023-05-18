First look inside new Aberdeen speciality coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside new Aberdeen speciality coffee shop

12 new jobs have been created at the Union Square site.

By Kelly Wilson
Staff were very busy on first day of opening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Staff were very busy on first day of opening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Black Sheep Coffee has opened its doors in Aberdeen for the first time.

The global cafe chain, started by St Andrews University flatmates, opened its latest branch in Union Square today.

The new store has created 12 jobs and moves in to the space vacated last year by cake shop Patisserie Valerie.

It has 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

Manager Kieren Littlewood said: “We serve specialty coffee from single estates across the world, alongside smoothies, toasties and our freshly made waffles.

“We are excited for the people of Aberdeen to leave the herd behind and launch our first cafe here!”

Take a look around

The new cafe has plenty of outdoor seating available for customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The cafe was attracting customers as soon as doors opened. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A varied menu awaits customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A selection of different coffees are available. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fresh hot coffee awaits customers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A selection of pastries are on sale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Black Sheep is open seven days a week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spacious interior. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Plenty of seating is available inside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Freshly ground coffee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Greg Kacprzyk, Hannah Cook and manager Kieren Littlewood celebrate opening day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tills were busy as soon as doors opened. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Murals brighten up the interior. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bright surroundings inside and outside the cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Black Sheep history

Black Sheep was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The company has since opened franchise stores across the UK, including in St Andrews last year. A shop will open in Dundee later this year.

The company is also expanding globally, with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas. There is already a Black Sheep Coffee in Paris and in Manila.

As the name indicates, Black Sheep is keen to stand out from other coffee chains in the UK.

Black Sheep Coffee will be open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm and Sunday from 8am to 8pm.

