First look inside new Aberdeen speciality coffee shop

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Black Sheep Coffee has opened its doors in Aberdeen for the first time.

The global cafe chain, started by St Andrews University flatmates, opened its latest branch in Union Square today.

The new store has created 12 jobs and moves in to the space vacated last year by cake shop Patisserie Valerie.

It has 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

Manager Kieren Littlewood said: “We serve specialty coffee from single estates across the world, alongside smoothies, toasties and our freshly made waffles.

“We are excited for the people of Aberdeen to leave the herd behind and launch our first cafe here!”

Take a look around

Black Sheep history

Black Sheep was founded by former St Andrews University students Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet who opened the first outlet in Camden in 2013.

The company has since opened franchise stores across the UK, including in St Andrews last year. A shop will open in Dundee later this year.

The company is also expanding globally, with a new site slated for Dallas, Texas. There is already a Black Sheep Coffee in Paris and in Manila.

As the name indicates, Black Sheep is keen to stand out from other coffee chains in the UK.

Black Sheep Coffee will be open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 9pm and Sunday from 8am to 8pm.