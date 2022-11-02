APPROVED: Black Sheep Coffee taking over empty Patisserie Valerie space at Aberdeen’s Union Square

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trendy London-based coffee specialist is taking over a closed-down Union Square cake shop.

Patisserie Valerie has become a prominent empty space at the entrance of the Aberdeen mall since its recent closure.

Now, Black Sheep Coffee has been granted permission to breathe new life into the large unit next to the railway station.

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in 2013, and is in the midst of a massive expansion.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council show how it aims to take over the venue with only “minor alterations”.

It could prove a rival for the Costa Coffee branch just yards away on the concourse, which might suit the chain determined to “take on corporate giants”…

But what’s so special about Black Sheep Coffee..?

The brand prides itself on its eco credentials, leading the charge in getting rid of plastic and using 100% compostable cups.

As the name indicates, it is keen to stand out from the range of other coffee chains in the UK.

Have you heard? 👀 Black Sheep Coffee is coming to Union Square! With signature drinks which include the Black Hoof,… Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Monday, 13 February 2023

It was the first to serve specialty grade Robusta coffee in the UK.

According to the owners, that makes for a “full-bodied coffee with a higher caffeine content” that is less acidic than other alternatives.

Black Sheep Coffee also sells Norwegian waffles, described as a “naughty treat that is good for the soul”.

How big will Black Sheep Coffee’s Union Square premises be?

It will have 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

How many branches does it have?

There are 70 outlets either already open or in the works.

That includes eight in Scotland, one in Paris and two in the Phillipines.

Black Sheep Coffee now has over 40 locations in the UK, France and the Philippines. The company opened its first franchise store in 2021 and continues to offer a franchising model. We catch up with co-founders, Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth 👉 https://t.co/FcPNOkDmuv pic.twitter.com/UWhQHClabh — Boughton's Coffee House (@BoughtonsCoffee) October 29, 2022

Who founded it?

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in Camden in 2013 by former student flatmates Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet.

In June 2019, the coffee chain raised £13m in investment from a group of high-profile private investors, which included the first investor in the Spotify music streaming service, Tellef Thorleifsson.

You can see the Union Square plans here.

Council planners have granted consent for work on the historic station building.