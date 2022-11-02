APPROVED: Black Sheep Coffee taking over empty Patisserie Valerie space at Aberdeen’s Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

APPROVED: Black Sheep Coffee taking over empty Patisserie Valerie space at Aberdeen’s Union Square

By Ben Hendry
November 2, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: March 1, 2023, 8:09 pm
Black Sheep Coffee, a London-based specialist, wants to take over the former Patisserie Valeries in Union Square
Black Sheep Coffee wants to open a new Union Square venue. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 02/11/2022

A trendy London-based coffee specialist is taking over a closed-down Union Square cake shop.

Patisserie Valerie has become a prominent empty space at the entrance of the Aberdeen mall since its recent closure.

Now, Black Sheep Coffee has been granted permission to breathe new life into the large unit next to the railway station.

Valerie’s at Union Square has now closed.

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in 2013, and is in the midst of a massive expansion.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council show how it aims to take over the venue with only “minor alterations”.

It could prove a rival for the Costa Coffee branch just yards away on the concourse, which might suit the chain determined to “take on corporate giants”…

This design image shows how it could look in the space. Supplied by CM Interior Design

But what’s so special about Black Sheep Coffee..?

The brand prides itself on its eco credentials, leading the charge in getting rid of plastic and using 100% compostable cups.

As the name indicates, it is keen to stand out from the range of other coffee chains in the UK.

Have you heard? 👀 Black Sheep Coffee is coming to Union Square! With signature drinks which include the Black Hoof,…

Posted by Union Square Aberdeen on Monday, 13 February 2023

It was the first to serve specialty grade Robusta coffee in the UK.

According to the owners, that makes for a “full-bodied coffee with a higher caffeine content” that is less acidic than other alternatives.

Black Sheep Coffee also sells Norwegian waffles, described as a “naughty treat that is good for the soul”.

How big will Black Sheep Coffee’s Union Square premises be?

It will have 79 seats inside, and room for about 60 customers at the seating on the Union Square concourse.

One of the London branches. Image from Shutterstock.

How many branches does it have?

There are 70 outlets either already open or in the works.

That includes eight in Scotland, one in Paris and two in the Phillipines.

Who founded it?

Black Sheep Coffee was founded in Camden in 2013 by former student flatmates Eirik Holth and Gabriel Shohet.

In June 2019, the coffee chain raised £13m in investment from a group of high-profile private investors, which included the first investor in the Spotify music streaming service, Tellef Thorleifsson.

You can see the Union Square plans here.

Council planners have granted consent for work on the historic station building.

All the latest planning stories

2

