Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum named one of 30 best places to work in hospitality in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum named one of 30 best places to work in hospitality in UK

The Best Places to Work in Hospitality awards showcase the top 30 operators who lead the way in workplace culture.

By Louise Glen
The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum is on the side of the A85 Glasgow to Inverness road.
The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum has been named one of the best in the UK for its workplace culture. Image: C Austin/DC Thomson

An iconic roadside cafe has been named as one of the UK’s top 30 places to work in hospitality.

The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum has been recognised in The Caterer’s prestigious Best Places to Work in Hospitality awards.

Owner Sarah Heward said she was “bursting with pride” after her business was recognised for its commitment to staff and openness to change for employees.

The cafe is at the crossroads on the A85 Glasgow to Inverness road, for routes to Fort William, to Oban and to the south.

It serves up a range of food – including fish and chips, vegan, gluten free and cakes for all tastes.

Sarah Heward and Colin McGeoch of the Real Food Cafe play an active role in the community. Supplied Image: The Real Food Cafe.

Real Food Cafe employees rated business

To be recognised in the awards, employees were asked to share what’s important to them at work and rate well their employer is delivering on that goal.

The business received a score of 92% in response to those questions.

Innovative ideas within the cafe also helped them secure their place in the awards.

These include regular culture meetings to discuss how things are working, anonymous staff feedback, paying the Living Wage, and bonuses to staff

Ms Heward, owner of The Real Food Cafe, said: “We have worked hard to build our reputation by taking care of our team, suppliers and focusing on authenticity; being kind, working hard and building a strong culture of warmth, friendliness and inclusivity.”

She thanked her husband, Alan McColm for the way in which he has led the people side of the business, and operations director Charles Mair for his efforts.

She continued: “I am bursting with pride that our team have validated his strategy and the consistent and sometimes challenging work he has led over the past decade to reach this point.

“The journey will continue, we are a work in progress but for now, we’ll take this as a win and enjoy the moment.”

“Sadly, hospitality generally has a poor reputation as an employer which is a significant disadvantage to the sector particularly in a very tight labour market.

“Initiatives like this from The Caterer are great because they help highlight that there are some companies doing exceptional work and which are great places to work in our wonderful industry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]