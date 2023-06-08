North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages

Firms need more staff in busy run-up to festive season, says David Duguid.

By Keith Findlay
Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market.
Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market. Image: Scottish Conservatives

The Tory government at Westminster is being urged by one of its own Scottish MPs to extend its seasonal worker visa scheme to the seafood processing sector.

David Duguid, the member for Banff and Buchan, says it will improve labour availability in the busy run-up to Christmas and New Year.

More crop pickers

Industry chief Jimmy Buchan agrees, saying it is “disingenuous” of the government to be supporting one part of the food supply chain – crop pickers – but not fish processors.

In the horticultural industry, the scheme was recently extended from 45,000 to up to 55,000 migrant workers in 2024. It means many more temporary workers from overseas can be employed to pick and pack edible and ornamental crops next year.

Making the case for seafood workers

Extending the seasonal visa scheme to seafood processors would allow them to also recruit foreign workers to come to the UK for up to six months.

Mr Duguid said it would give them the labour they need to cope with increased demand for salmon and sea scallops over the festive season.

Scottish seafood processing.
Scottish seafood processing. Image: Seafish

He added: “Having discussed this issue with the industry, it’s clear to me that this would be hugely advantageous to a sector which is often forgotten about when it comes to seasonal work.

“I absolutely welcome the extension of the scheme for the UK’s horticulture sector and firmly believe this would also benefit the seafood industry, which requires seasonal labour to allow them to fulfil a huge global demand.”

MP David Duguid visiting a seafood processing plant.
The MP visiting a seafood processing plant. Image: Scottish Conservatives

In a letter to Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, Mr Duguid said the visa requirement for the processing sector would be, at most, in the “very low thousands”.

He added: “It would be extremely helpful if the Home Office could consider adding to the agricultural workers scheme those onshore processing roles considered to be seasonal in nature.

“For example, as well as there being certain species-specific fishing seasons, the busiest time by far for the processing sector is the run up to Christmas and New Year.

“I will work with the processing sector to develop an evidence base to support this approach and help inform a decision by the Home Office.”

‘Challenge’ to government welcomed

Mr Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), said: “I have been in discussions with government officials on this matter for several years.

“It is quite disingenuous of the current UK Government to give the concession to one sector of the supply chain and to ignore our plea. I am delighted to see David Duguid is now supporting us and challenging the government.”

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan.
Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Mr Duguid recently urged his government to introduce easier English language tests for migrant workers trying to secure jobs in the Scottish fishing industry.

He said it could be a “game changer” for the north-east fishing fleet.

New immigration rules prohibit foreign nationals from working in UK territorial waters – within 12 nautical miles – without a skilled worker visa.

These require a higher level of English which those applying for them may not have.

We hope that this may be a turning point where government now understand the intricacies of access to labour and the importance it has to our food chain and wider economy.”

Jimmy Buchan, CEO, Scottish Seafood Association

Mr Buchan, who as well as leading the SSA runs his own seafood business, Peterhead-based Amity Fish, said: “We are delighted and support the actions of government to see through the catching sector ask – they have had a tough time on this matter.

“If we have no crews to harvest fish, the processing sector suffers. Equally the processing requires access to labour too.

“We hope that this may be a turning point where government now understand the intricacies of access to labour and the importance it has to our food chain and wider economy.”

