North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages

The Tory government at Westminster is being urged by one of its own Scottish MPs to extend its seasonal worker visa scheme to the seafood processing sector.

David Duguid, the member for Banff and Buchan, says it will improve labour availability in the busy run-up to Christmas and New Year.

More crop pickers

Industry chief Jimmy Buchan agrees, saying it is “disingenuous” of the government to be supporting one part of the food supply chain – crop pickers – but not fish processors.

In the horticultural industry, the scheme was recently extended from 45,000 to up to 55,000 migrant workers in 2024. It means many more temporary workers from overseas can be employed to pick and pack edible and ornamental crops next year.

Making the case for seafood workers

Extending the seasonal visa scheme to seafood processors would allow them to also recruit foreign workers to come to the UK for up to six months.

Mr Duguid said it would give them the labour they need to cope with increased demand for salmon and sea scallops over the festive season.

He added: “Having discussed this issue with the industry, it’s clear to me that this would be hugely advantageous to a sector which is often forgotten about when it comes to seasonal work.

“I absolutely welcome the extension of the scheme for the UK’s horticulture sector and firmly believe this would also benefit the seafood industry, which requires seasonal labour to allow them to fulfil a huge global demand.”

In a letter to Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, Mr Duguid said the visa requirement for the processing sector would be, at most, in the “very low thousands”.

He added: “It would be extremely helpful if the Home Office could consider adding to the agricultural workers scheme those onshore processing roles considered to be seasonal in nature.

“For example, as well as there being certain species-specific fishing seasons, the busiest time by far for the processing sector is the run up to Christmas and New Year.

“I will work with the processing sector to develop an evidence base to support this approach and help inform a decision by the Home Office.”

‘Challenge’ to government welcomed

Mr Buchan, chief executive of the Scottish Seafood Association (SSA), said: “I have been in discussions with government officials on this matter for several years.

“It is quite disingenuous of the current UK Government to give the concession to one sector of the supply chain and to ignore our plea. I am delighted to see David Duguid is now supporting us and challenging the government.”

Mr Duguid recently urged his government to introduce easier English language tests for migrant workers trying to secure jobs in the Scottish fishing industry.

He said it could be a “game changer” for the north-east fishing fleet.

New immigration rules prohibit foreign nationals from working in UK territorial waters – within 12 nautical miles – without a skilled worker visa.

These require a higher level of English which those applying for them may not have.

Mr Buchan, who as well as leading the SSA runs his own seafood business, Peterhead-based Amity Fish, said: “We are delighted and support the actions of government to see through the catching sector ask – they have had a tough time on this matter.

“If we have no crews to harvest fish, the processing sector suffers. Equally the processing requires access to labour too.

“We hope that this may be a turning point where government now understand the intricacies of access to labour and the importance it has to our food chain and wider economy.”