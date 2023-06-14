Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital swoops for central belt firm IKM Consulting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital swoops for central belt firm IKM Consulting

North firm's latest acquisition adds 60 employees across sites in Grangemouth and Runcorn.

By Keith Findlay
Roy MacGregor
Roy MacGregor, the Highland powerhouse behind GEG Capital, Global Energy Group and Ross County Football Club. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor has added to his diverse business empire by acquiring central belt firm IKM Consulting.

IKM, previously owned by founder and chairman Ian Maclachlan, describes itself as a multidisciplinary consultancy.

Its activities span engineering, environmental, surveying, mechanical and electrical design, and digital solutions.

The company employs 60 people across its headquarters in Grangemouth and a base in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Acquisition hailed as an energy transition booster for north company

Mr MacGregor’s Inverness-based investment vehicle GEG Capital has taken a majority stake in the firm for an undisclosed sum. GEG Capital said the move would bolster its own business, as well as its role in the UK’s energy transition.

Jia MacKenzie, director at the Highland firm, added: “IKM not only have an exemplary reputation and culture that aligns with our own, they bring to the group extensive expertise in civil and structural engineering design and environmental consultancy.

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie.
GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie. Image: GEG Capital

“Those capabilities and vast experience working with some of the largest international blue-chip organisations, supported by the GEG Capital management team, will present numerous opportunities for the growth of the business in a dynamic, transitioning economy.”

IKM managing director David Taylor, said: “Myself and the team are looking forward to an exciting new chapter in IKM’s history. Our extensive legacy in the energy and infrastructure sectors makes us a perfect fit for GEG Capital in many respects.

“There will be opportunities for further professional and personal development for the IKM team, not to mention the creation of multiple new roles as we continue to grow.”

IKM managing director David Taylor.
IKM managing director David Taylor. Image: GEG Capital

Mr Maclachlan, 65, had already taken a step back from the day-to-day running of IKM.

He will stay on in an advisory and mentorship role for the next two to three years.

IKM recently provided onshore infrastructure support for the new 882-megawatt Moray West offshore wind farm. And the company’s environmental team is working with others on plans for the decarbonisation of Scotland’s railways.

IKM Consulting operations.
IKM Consulting employs 60 people across sites north and south of the Scottish border. Image: GEG Capital

GEG Capital companies include civil engineering contractor Global Infrastructure, building firm Capstone Construction, and independent safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett.

On the recruitment side, the portfolio includes Global Highland, Cammach Bryant, Be Personnel and Genesis Personnel.

Roy MacGregor’s other business interests

GEG Capital is run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to Scottish football fans as the chairman of Ross County.

It is just over a year ago that GEG Capital snapped up one of the north’s largest building firms, WGC (Scotland), for an undisclosed sum. WGC has since been rebranded as Capstone Construction.

