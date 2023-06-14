Roy MacGregor’s GEG Capital swoops for central belt firm IKM Consulting

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor has added to his diverse business empire by acquiring central belt firm IKM Consulting.

IKM, previously owned by founder and chairman Ian Maclachlan, describes itself as a multidisciplinary consultancy.

Its activities span engineering, environmental, surveying, mechanical and electrical design, and digital solutions.

The company employs 60 people across its headquarters in Grangemouth and a base in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Acquisition hailed as an energy transition booster for north company

Mr MacGregor’s Inverness-based investment vehicle GEG Capital has taken a majority stake in the firm for an undisclosed sum. GEG Capital said the move would bolster its own business, as well as its role in the UK’s energy transition.

Jia MacKenzie, director at the Highland firm, added: “IKM not only have an exemplary reputation and culture that aligns with our own, they bring to the group extensive expertise in civil and structural engineering design and environmental consultancy.

“Those capabilities and vast experience working with some of the largest international blue-chip organisations, supported by the GEG Capital management team, will present numerous opportunities for the growth of the business in a dynamic, transitioning economy.”

IKM managing director David Taylor, said: “Myself and the team are looking forward to an exciting new chapter in IKM’s history. Our extensive legacy in the energy and infrastructure sectors makes us a perfect fit for GEG Capital in many respects.

“There will be opportunities for further professional and personal development for the IKM team, not to mention the creation of multiple new roles as we continue to grow.”

Mr Maclachlan, 65, had already taken a step back from the day-to-day running of IKM.

He will stay on in an advisory and mentorship role for the next two to three years.

IKM recently provided onshore infrastructure support for the new 882-megawatt Moray West offshore wind farm. And the company’s environmental team is working with others on plans for the decarbonisation of Scotland’s railways.

GEG Capital companies include civil engineering contractor Global Infrastructure, building firm Capstone Construction, and independent safety, environment and engineering consultancy Mabbett.

On the recruitment side, the portfolio includes Global Highland, Cammach Bryant, Be Personnel and Genesis Personnel.

Roy MacGregor’s other business interests

GEG Capital is run separately from Global Energy Group, which is also controlled by Mr MacGregor – best known to Scottish football fans as the chairman of Ross County.

It is just over a year ago that GEG Capital snapped up one of the north’s largest building firms, WGC (Scotland), for an undisclosed sum. WGC has since been rebranded as Capstone Construction.