More than 700 workers secure pay rise as North Sea unrest dies down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

More than 700 workers secure pay rise as North Sea unrest dies down

Some employees have seen their pay packets swell by 19% in under a year.

By Hamish Penman and Ryan Duff
Bilfinger worker
Bilfinger workers have voted to accept a new pay deal.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

Which? has criticised Tesco over pricing information displayed on product promotions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unclear Tesco pricing could be ‘unlawful’, warns Which
A record £2.4 billion was paid out in motor claims in the first quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £2.4bn in motor claims paid in first quarter of 2023, say insurers
In 2021/22, 16,000 of the jobs forecast to be created were in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Economic bias towards London and South East remains baked into system, say MPs
The negative retail figures mark the end of 26 months of positive results dating back to March 2021 (PA)
High street records negative sales for first time in more than two years
Bob Keiller.
IoD Scotland Director of the Year Awards: Four north and north-east winners
Bilfinger workers have voted to accept a new pay deal.
cHeRries Awards 2023: All the winners revealed
Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid at Peterhead Fish Market.
North-east MP urges his government to help sort seafood sector labour shortages
The FTSE 100 moved 24.6 points lower to finish at 7,599.74 (PA)
FTSE slides as strong pound drags on multinationals
Several mortgage providers have hiked rates over the past week (Alamy/PA)
Mortgage rates hiked and products temporarily withdrawn by lenders
Bilfinger workers have voted to accept a new pay deal.
Dog trials with a difference as Spot goes to work at Dounreay

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]