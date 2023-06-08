Business More than 700 workers secure pay rise as North Sea unrest dies down Some employees have seen their pay packets swell by 19% in under a year. By Hamish Penman and Ryan Duff June 8 2023, 6.48pm Share More than 700 workers secure pay rise as North Sea unrest dies down Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/5823670/more-than-700-workers-secure-pay-rise-as-north-sea-unrest-dies-down/ Copy Link 3 comment Bilfinger workers have voted to accept a new pay deal. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
