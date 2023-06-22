Spectacular cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Aberdeen

Aberdeen Harbour is set to welcome the breathtaking Sea Cloud Spirit as part of its cruise ship schedule.

The vessel, which cost £78m to build, will sail into the Granite City with up to 86 passengers onboard.

Built in 2021, it measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

People can catch a glimpse of the striking ship when it docks in Aberdeen’s South Harbour on Wednesday.

It’s making its way to the city as part of its This is how Summer tastes in the North 10 day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

The vessel boasts 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

During some of their time onboard guests will be treated to a dining experience by two Michelin star chef Thomas Martin with whisky authority and Scotland expert Olaf Jacobsen also at hand.

‘Magnificent’ buildings in Aberdeen

The ship, built in Vigo, Spain, is sure to attract attention as it makes it way into the harbour.

Passengers will leave the ship to explore the city at 8am before it departs to set sail again at 6pm.

In its cruise brochure Aberdeen gets a welcome boost from Hamburg-headquartered Sea Cloud.

It states: “Aberdeen was christened the Silver City thanks to its magnificent buildings and global trade in this grey stone.

“The Auld Toon is the centre of student life. The North Sea has shaped the lives of Aberdonians since time immemorial.

“Rustic cottages in the old Footdee harbour quarter and the Maritime Museum give an impressive account of Aberdeen’s transformation from a shipbuilding and fishing town to the oil capital of Europe.”

Also mentioned as a highlight is Aberdeen and Speyside’s selection of “great malt whiskies” and Crathes Castle is described as a “fairytale castle in a fantastic garden landscape”.

The ship makes it way to Aberdeen after setting sail from Edinburgh.

The remaining days of the cruise will be spent in Oslo and Copenhagen before arriving at their final destination of Kiel in Germany.

Sea Cloud Spirit is also due to arrive at the South Harbour on Saturday afternoon to collect passengers for a private charter before heading to Dundee.

Sea Cloud history

Other ships in the Sea Cloud collection includes the Sea Cloud, built in 1931 and the Sea Cloud II built in 1998.

A spokeswoman for Sea Cloud Cruises said: “Like its two sisters, the Sea Cloud Sprit is sailed by hand, following the model of traditional windjammers.

“In this newly commissioned ship in 2021, the designers combined the attractiveness of classic tall ships with components such as balcony cabins and expanded fitness offerings that were previously reserved primarily for large cruise ships.

“Those who want to experience the sea but have no (or no longer) desire for the typical hustle and bustle of large ships are in the right place here.

“Our trips are so attractive that we welcome many travellers for whom the stay on one of the Sea Clouds is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they have been looking forward to for a long time.”