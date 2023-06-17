What do tourists REALLY think of Aberdeen city centre? It was a beautiful day in Aberdeen as hundreds of German tourists docked at the new south harbour. What did they make of our city? Swathes of tourists were in Aberdeen city centre this week, coming off a cruise ship and to attend the last Sir Elton John concerts in the Granite City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Alastair Gossip and Joshua Pizzuto-Pomaco Share What do tourists REALLY think of Aberdeen city centre? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/5851510/aberdeen-tourist-first-impressions/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation