Four men charged following drugs recovery in Aberdeen

Four men have been charged after more than £105,000 drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Officers found cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin during a raid at a property on Waulkmill Crescent on Monday.

The men, aged 26, 27, 51 and 52, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to disrupting their supply.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime (SOC) taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us on 101, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”