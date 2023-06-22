Aberdeen party bus owner responds after customer complaints over missed bookings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen party bus owner responds after customer complaints over missed bookings

The owner has given a full explanation after several customers took to social media to raise concerns about the luxury vehicle hire business.

By Alex Banks
Inside one of the luxury vehicles on offer. Image: Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire by D & J's Party's Date
Inside one of the luxury vehicles on offer. Image: Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire by D & J's Party's Date

One of the owners of Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire has responded following several claims that bookings had been missed.

The luxury vehicle hire cancelled all bookings at the weekend, leaving customers unsure if deposits would be returned.

The business temporarily took down its Facebook page and was accused of a lack of communication.

One customer who booked the party bus paid £300 to take primary school children to their prom.

It was due to turn up on Friday, but was cancelled with less than two hours to go.

Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire response

John Harper, one of the owners of D & J’s Party’s, which operates the hire business, has now responded to the complaints.

He said the cancellations were due to the bus “breaking down and unsafe for passengers”.

It left the firm with no choice but to cancel bookings.

He said the buses are “really difficult and not cheap” to fix.

The firm offers several luxury vehicles for hire. Image: Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire by D & J Party’s

Mr Harper said: “Unfortunately if something does break, which it did on Friday, everything for that weekend then needs to be cancelled.

“The brake line had melted, there were no brakes.

“We could’ve put a patch on it, but I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if anything happened to anyone on it.”

He said the party bus will be repaired by a garage in Glasgow at a cost of £4,000.

Customers cancel bookings after social media complaints

Mr Harper said the response by customers on social media has “blown up well out of proportion”.

It has had a detrimental impact on the business, with bookings for months in the future being cancelled.

He said: “At the moment we’re taking no more bookings.

“People are cancelling bookings for as far as November, so we have to find that money as well.

“To release that kind of funds, it’s not an hour long job. This is gonna take a bit of time.”

Mr Harper said he had already processed £3,500 of customer deposits.

He said he would refund remaining customers by the end of the week.

The company’s Facebook page has since asked for people to come forward with details for refunds.

Aberdeen VIP Party Bus Hire claims to be Aberdeen’s “number one limousine and party bus hire company” with four vehicles available on its website.

John Harper and David Fenwick have owned D & J’s Party’s since July last year.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle

Conversation