Urgent action needed to tackle care package issues in Moray

Urgent action needs to be taken to address issues with care packages arranged for disabled adults in Moray.

An audit into aspects of self-directed support showed little evidence that social workers discussed arrangements with clients or their families.

In some cases there were no signed agreement between the council, the service user and care provider.

Self-directed support legislation was brought in to give disabled people the same freedom and choices as others.

Urgent action

That includes greater control over the support they want, where and when it is needed.

Councils have responsibilities to provide individuals with information and support to decide on their preferred care options.

But a review of systems and procedures in the delivery and management in some areas has been lacking.

The audit focuses on an option where clients take charge of available support on offer.

It also looks at another one where the local authority arranges care.

‘Limited evidence’

Costs for providing each of the options is £40 million and £17 million respectively.

Also, documents concerning an individual’s care package was either not recorded or could not be found on Moray Health and Social Care’s database.

Additionally, the audit recommends Moray Council reviews its day care service and considers introducing a charge.

No fee is paid at the moment.

In his report audit manager Dafydd Lewis said the review found “limited evidence” of discussions taking place between social workers and clients.

He said: “A clear audit trail should be maintained to evidence the discussions held with service users in determining their care package.

“From a random sample of individuals using care services, it was found the majority had no tripartite agreement in place to formalise their care arrangements.”

Recommendations include documenting discussions between social workers and service uses about their care needs, in keeping with regulations.

Also, officers will be reminded to update the health and social care database to make sure it is accurate.

And a new monitoring system will be put in place to ensure agreements between care providers, the council and clients are formalised.

The report will go before members of the audit and scrutiny committee on Tuesday.