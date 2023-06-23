Fishing ban fury prompts flood of consultation responses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fishing ban fury prompts flood of consultation responses

A research consultancy is trawling through them in advance of a report.

By Keith Findlay
Fishers feel under pressure from HPMAs, Maurice McDonald/PA
Fishers feel under pressure from HPMAs, Maurice McDonald/PA

Controversial plans for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) sparked more than 4,400 responses before the consultation deadline, Scottish Government figures show.

Ministers handed a £35,100 contract for trawling through them to research and evaluation consultant Dawn Griesbach.

Her Crieff-based business, Griesbach & Associates, is tasked with delivering “robust and timely analysis” and reporting on the responses to the consultation, in order to inform future policy.

HPMA costs total nearly £100,000

A further £54,367 has been spent on an HPMA sustainability appraisal, while nearly £7,000 went towards the cost of consultation documents. The contract won by Griesbach & Associates and other costs put the total amount spent by the government on HPMAs to date at nearly £100,000.

The consultation response figures and costs were prompted by a Freedom of Information request.

Of the 4,415 responses received, 2,569 were “substantive” and 1,846 were in the “campaign” category. “Campaign” respondents simply add their name to standard text.

Fishers are upset over plans to create new protection zones.

The consultation ran from December 12 2022 to April 17 2023. The analysis work has a deadline of July 5.

According to Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid, responses will reflect “fear and anger among fishing communities” over the “unworkable” plans for HPMAs.

Mr Duguid added: “The high number… shows there is a huge interest in this and a need to get these plans right. I believe most of the substantive responses will emphasise the fear and anger among fishing communities who believe these proposals will decimate the industry and their livelihoods.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid MP. Image: Scottish Conservatives

“Across Banff and Buchan, I have heard from several businesses and fishermen who have responded to the consultation and outlined the devastating consequences these unworkable HPMA plans would have on our coastal communities.”

The MP continued: “Throughout the consultation period there has been a total disconnect between policymakers in Edinburgh and the fishing sector, who have been treated like the industry doesn’t exist.

Fishing boat near offshore wind farm.
HMPAs are not the only threat to fishing. A proliferation of wind turbines at sea is also putting pressure on the industry. Image: Shutterstock

“If the SNP-Green government properly engaged with the fishing industry in the first place, then some of this £100,000 spending bill could have been saved. Instead, the Scottish Government has recklessly ploughed on without a thought for the sector, despite opposition against the proposals.”

Mr Duguid said he had written to the first minister calling for the proposals to be “reconsidered”.

He added: “I hope Humza Yousaf will finally realise he needs to sink these plans, even if it upsets his green coalition partners and environmental NGOs non-governmental organisations) who have precious little regard for the fishing industry and coastal communities.”

There has been a total disconnect between policymakers in Edinburgh and the fishing sector.”

David Duguid MP

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “The strength of opposition to HPMAs across Scotland’s coastal communities and within the seafood sector is immense.

“We sincerely hope this is reflected in the consultation responses.

“If it wants to preserve jobs in these fragile areas, the Scottish Government needs to drop its plan to ban fishing in 10% of Scotland’s waters and go back to the drawing board.”

HPMA deadline just three years away

Ministers have committed to designate at least 10% of Scotland’s seas as HPMAs by 2026. These sites will provide high levels of protection by placing strict limits on some human activities, such as fishing and aquaculture, while allowing some “non-damaging activities” to take place at “carefully managed levels”.

The government was asked to comment on the consultation figures but has yet to respond,

