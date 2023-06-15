Video: Fears fishing ban plan will hit coastal communities harder than expected

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading figures in Scotland’s seafood sector demanded the SNP scraps plans to restrict fishing, as they claimed the policy may be more devastating to them than feared.

Voices from the fishing industry gathered outside Holyrood where they hope to increase political opposition to the zones, known as HPMAs.

The zones could cover 10% of Scotland’s seas if they come into place by 2026, according to SNP-Green proposals, banning commercial and recreational fishing to help marine wildlife.

But it was warned the ban could cover up to half of the country’s coastline since the Scottish Government only has the power to manage a limited portion of territorial waters.

Environmentalists say the policy is necessary to help tackle climate change, but critics outside parliament insist the measures go too far.

‘Wealth of support’

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, is fronting a Holyrood petition which will urge the Scottish Government to reverse course.

She told us: “This shows the strength of opposition across Scotland’s seafood community. There’s a wealth of support across the length and breadth of Scotland.

“The Scottish Government has completely failed to make the case as to why these are necessary.”

‘Too far’

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, pointed out Holyrood only controls 12 miles of nautical water from the coastline.

Any attempt to extend a designated zone beyond this area would therefore require permission from Westminster.

He fears protected spaces for marine wildlife may end up being crammed even closer to the coastline than first expected as a result.

The former Scottish Lib Dem leader said at the protest: “The Scottish Government needs to clarify what their proposals actually mean. They haven’t done that yet.

“If they impose the 10% figure on that area, it’s going to have an enormous impact. We simply wouldn’t be able to put up with that.”

The proposed fishing ban attracted anger from some internal SNP critics in the north of Scotland.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing previously stunned his colleagues by ripping up the government’s consultation plan in parliament.

Ex-finance secretary Kate Forbes and Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan also showed their dissent by voting against the government’s position.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has not expressly opposed the proposals, but previously insisted she will not back any policy which harms her coastal constituents.

She was present at the Holyrood gathering.

Ms Adam said: “It’s really important we listen to the industry and hear what they have to say. People are feeling emotive about this.

“It would be remiss of me not to be here and taking their concerns seriously.”

On whether the SNP is taking the concerns of the industry seriously, she said: “Yes, they are.

“They’ve shown that by saying they wouldn’t impose anything on anybody vehemently opposed to this.”

The HPMA proposals have even been compared to the Highland Clearances due to the impact critics warn they will have on the local population.

Highland Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said he would “not be silenced”, as he slated the marine policy and urged Rishi Sunak to intervene.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr warned the policy will “destroy communities”, “cost jobs”, and branded it “appalling”.

Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater told MSPs earlier: “This government is committed to listening to the views of people living and working in our coastal and island communities, including fishers, as we consider our next steps.

“Long-term prosperity of coastal and island communities depends on healthy seas and thriving marine ecosystems.

“The consultation on HPMAs is at a very early stage, in the sense we have not got any specific details as to where these might be located.”