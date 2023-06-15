Video: Fears fishing ban plan will hit coastal communities harder than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Video: Fears fishing ban plan will hit coastal communities harder than expected

Fishing industry leaders came to Holyrood to demand a halt to the 'highly protected marine areas' plan

By Justin Bowie
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.

Leading figures in Scotland’s seafood sector demanded the SNP scraps plans to restrict fishing, as they claimed the policy may be more devastating to them than feared.

Voices from the fishing industry gathered outside Holyrood where they hope to increase political opposition to the zones, known as HPMAs.

The zones could cover 10% of Scotland’s seas if they come into place by 2026, according to SNP-Green proposals, banning commercial and recreational fishing to help marine wildlife.

But it was warned the ban could cover up to half of the country’s coastline since the Scottish Government only has the power to manage a limited portion of territorial waters.

Environmentalists say the policy is necessary to help tackle climate change, but critics outside parliament insist the measures go too far.

‘Wealth of support’

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, is fronting a Holyrood petition which will urge the Scottish Government to reverse course.

She told us: “This shows the strength of opposition across Scotland’s seafood community. There’s a wealth of support across the length and breadth of Scotland.

Elspeth Macdonald. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Scottish Government has completely failed to make the case as to why these are necessary.”

‘Too far’

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, pointed out Holyrood only controls 12 miles of nautical water from the coastline.

Any attempt to extend a designated zone beyond this area would therefore require permission from Westminster.

He fears protected spaces for marine wildlife may end up being crammed even closer to the coastline than first expected as a result.

The former Scottish Lib Dem leader said at the protest: “The Scottish Government needs to clarify what their proposals actually mean. They haven’t done that yet.

Former Scottish Lib Dem leader Tavish Scott. Image: DC Thomson.

“If they impose the 10% figure on that area, it’s going to have an enormous impact. We simply wouldn’t be able to put up with that.”

The proposed fishing ban attracted anger from some internal SNP critics in the north of Scotland.

Inverness and Nairn SNP MSP Fergus Ewing previously stunned his colleagues by ripping up the government’s consultation plan in parliament.

Ex-finance secretary Kate Forbes and Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan also showed their dissent by voting against the government’s position.

SNP MSP Karen Adam. Image: DC Thomson.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has not expressly opposed the proposals, but previously insisted she will not back any policy which harms her coastal constituents.

She was present at the Holyrood gathering.

Ms Adam said: “It’s really important we listen to the industry and hear what they have to say. People are feeling emotive about this.

“It would be remiss of me not to be here and taking their concerns seriously.”

On whether the SNP is taking the concerns of the industry seriously, she said: “Yes, they are.

“They’ve shown that by saying they wouldn’t impose anything on anybody vehemently opposed to this.”

The HPMA proposals have even been compared to the Highland Clearances due to the impact critics warn they will have on the local population.

Highland Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said he would “not be silenced”, as he slated the marine policy and urged Rishi Sunak to intervene.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr warned the policy will “destroy communities”, “cost jobs”, and branded it “appalling”.

Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater told MSPs earlier: “This government is committed to listening to the views of people living and working in our coastal and island communities, including fishers, as we consider our next steps.

“Long-term prosperity of coastal and island communities depends on healthy seas and thriving marine ecosystems.

“The consultation on HPMAs is at a very early stage, in the sense we have not got any specific details as to where these might be located.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Everything you need to know for the 80s Live! show in Aberdeen
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Almondine owners 'thrilled' at upcoming Harvey Nichols opening
Aberdeen Foyer Community Hub at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.
Peterhead residents invited to attend life-saving naloxone training
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Leighton Clarkson: Barry Robson can make me a better player at Aberdeen
Protesters held a demonstration against HPMAs outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
Council steps in to save Highland Cross event after bus cancellation left organisers contemplating…
CUPP bubble teas
Fancy a free bubble tea? Cupp to open a new shop in Aberdeen with…
Scottish Energy Minister Gillian Martin.
Minister calls for urgent action on grid for Scottish wind farms
The A835 Inverness to Ullapool road at the junction with the A832.
Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Garve

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]