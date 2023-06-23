Dornoch set for golf tourism drive as prestigious events head north

Dornoch is hoping for a golf tourism boost with two major events set to bring leading amateur players to the north of Scotland.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is hosting the prestigious Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophies on June 30 and July 1.

It is the first time the competition between Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe has been staged since 2019 due to Covid.

The event, organised by The R&A and the European Golf Association, along with the junior competition, are major draws for the renowned Sutherland course.

In August, the club’s championship course will also host the Scottish men’s amateur contest for the first time since 2012.

Major events maintain Dornoch’s profile

It follows last year’s R&A Senior Women’s Amateur and Senior Men’s Amateur when around 300 competitors descended on Dornoch.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said golf tourism plays an important role in the economy of the Dornoch area and high-profile events like the Vagliano Trophies and the Scottish Amateur are welcomed by the community.

“The participants, officials, family members and supporters will be staying in the area, which ensures all manner of accommodation, bars and restaurants will enjoy spin-off benefits.

“But the main benefit to the town will be in terms of maintaining the profile and attracting golfers in months and years to come.

“Dornoch always embraces visitors from home and abroad and they are assured of a warm welcome.

“Members are looking forward to welcoming the Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophy teams to this part of the world and spectators are welcome to watch the action unfold on the links, which is in superb condition.”

Mr Hampton said it is honour for the club to have been selected by The R&A and the European Golf Association to host the biennial Vagliano tournament.

“Some of the very best and most promising female golfing talent will be here playing foursomes and singles. It promises to be quite a spectacle.

“Entry is free and spectators will have a chance to see if they can spot the next Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Leonna Maguire, Carlota Ciganda, Céline Boutier or Sophia Popov.”

Scottish Amateur attracts players from throughout the country

He said the Scottish Amateur will see a 264-strong initial field playing over the first two days before the match play knock-out concludes on August 5.

“The entry list, which closes on July 3, will include competitors from all over Scotland and beyond.

“Many of them will be staying and socialising in the area.”

Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course is regularly listed among the best in the world.

The adjoining Struie Course is marking its centenary this year.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE