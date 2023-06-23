Dornoch set for golf tourism drive as prestigious events head north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Dornoch set for golf tourism drive as prestigious events head north

Local businesses are expected to enjoy spin-off benefits from the high-profile tournaments .

By John Ross
Royal Dornoch Golf Club is to host two major amateur golf events.
Royal Dornoch Golf Club is to host two major amateur golf events.

Dornoch is hoping for a golf tourism boost with two major events set to bring leading amateur players to the north of Scotland.

Royal Dornoch Golf Club is hosting the prestigious Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophies on June 30 and July 1.

It is the first time the competition between Great Britain and Ireland and the Continent of Europe has been staged since 2019 due to Covid.

The event, organised by The R&A and the European Golf Association, along with the junior competition, are major draws for the renowned Sutherland course.

In August, the club’s championship course will also host the Scottish men’s amateur contest for the first time since 2012.

Major events maintain Dornoch’s profile

It follows last year’s R&A Senior Women’s Amateur and Senior Men’s Amateur when around 300 competitors descended on Dornoch.

Club general manager Neil Hampton said golf tourism plays an important role in the economy of the Dornoch area and high-profile events like the Vagliano Trophies and the Scottish Amateur are welcomed by the community.

“The participants, officials, family members and supporters will be staying in the area, which ensures all manner of accommodation, bars and restaurants will enjoy spin-off benefits.

“But the main benefit to the town will be in terms of maintaining the profile and attracting golfers in months and years to come.

“Dornoch always embraces visitors from home and abroad and they are assured of a warm welcome.

Neil Hampton says golf tourism plays an important role in the economy of Dornoch.

“Members are looking forward to welcoming the Vagliano and Junior Vagliano Trophy teams to this part of the world and spectators are welcome to watch the action unfold on the links, which is in superb condition.”

Mr Hampton said it is honour for the club to have been selected by The R&A and the European Golf Association to host the biennial Vagliano tournament.

“Some of the very best and most promising female golfing talent will be here playing foursomes and singles. It promises to be quite a spectacle.

“Entry is free and spectators will have a chance to see if they can spot the next Anna Nordqvist, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Leonna Maguire, Carlota Ciganda, Céline Boutier or Sophia Popov.”

Scottish Amateur attracts players from throughout the country

He said the Scottish Amateur will see a 264-strong initial field playing over the first two days before the match play knock-out concludes on August 5.

“The entry list, which closes on July 3, will include competitors from all over Scotland and beyond.

“Many of them will be staying and socialising in the area.”

Royal Dornoch’s Championship Course is regularly listed among the best in the world.

The adjoining Struie Course is marking its centenary this year.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

More from Press and Journal

Tiny dancers had absolutely no hope of catching a glimpse of Elton from the crowd (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Elton, even when I was Still Standing, I couldn't see you on…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Henderson admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his partner or ex partner. Picture shows; Zharick Henderson / Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Nasty boyfriend's abusive relationship was 'doomed from the start' - his lawyer admits
Many campaigners are frustrated with the lack of progress when it comes to land reform in Scotland (Image: nikkytok/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Stalemate on Scottish land reform needs to come to an end now
Fishers feel under pressure from HPMAs, Maurice McDonald/PA
Fishing ban fury prompts flood of consultation responses
Councillors will consider spending £30k on a pre-feasibility study to see if it is worth compiling a business case to draw down UK Government funding for Cloddach Bridge. Image: Moray Council
Moray councillors to consider £30,000 spend on Cloddach Bridge
Elgin High Street. A solution is being sought for the parking problems in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Could wardens bring an end to Elgin’s parking problem?
Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022. Picture shows; Metro Aberdeen's Debbie Greig finishing the Outlaw X triathlon with eldest son Logan. Debbie was competing weeks after giving birth to her second son Lennox and has been nominated for the Inspiration Award at Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022.. Outlaw X triathlon, Thoresby, Sussex, England. Supplied by Debbie Greig Date; Unknown; 7968ecd6-eadb-4303-a3e4-fa252c9ce36f
Alford's Debbie Greig will go in at the deep end on her ironman triathlon…
Pat Ireland, right, received a medal after taking on the Kessock Swim aged just seven years old. To the left is an archive photo of a swim from 1954. Image: Highland Photographic Archive/DC Thomson
Kessock Ferry Swim: When Inverness kids as young as seven took on the challenge
Woodlands are still smouldering with trees and their roots blackened by fire. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Green shoots of hope at RSPB nature reserve following devastating wildfire
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Laszlo Geczo/INPHO/Shutterstock (10416178j) Ireland vs Scotland. Scotland's George Munsey batting T20 International Tri-Series, Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin - 17 Sep 2019
George Munsey hopes Scotland follow Michael Leask's lead in World Cup qualifying