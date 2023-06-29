Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as ‘false alarm’

Concerns a helicopter may have ditched in the sea off the Caithness coast were a false alarm, according to the coastguard.

A search and rescue operation was launched today with a helicopter tasked with scouring an area between Helmsdale and Dunbeath.

The Wick lifeboat was called to assist in the operation, which began shortly after 11am.

It is understood the search was mobilised after concerns were raised by a member of the public on the shore.

The coastguard has confirmed nothing was found following a search.

A spokesman added: “There were responses by coastguard rescue teams from Dornoch and Wick, as well as the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Wick.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent from Inverness and nearby boats alerted.

“The report was concluded to be a false alarm made with good intent, and the response stood down after a search of the area.”