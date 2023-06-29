Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as ‘false alarm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Concerns helicopter may have ditched off coast ruled as ‘false alarm’

A helicopter and lifeboat were tasked with searching the sea off the coast after concerns were raised by a member of the public.

By David Mackay
coastguard helicopter
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Concerns a helicopter may have ditched in the sea off the Caithness coast were a false alarm, according to the coastguard.

A search and rescue operation was launched today with a helicopter tasked with scouring an area between Helmsdale and Dunbeath.

The Wick lifeboat was called to assist in the operation, which began shortly after 11am.

It is understood the search was mobilised after concerns were raised by a member of the public on the shore.

The coastguard has confirmed nothing was found following a search.

A spokesman added: “There were responses by coastguard rescue teams from Dornoch and Wick, as well as the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat from Wick.

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter was sent from Inverness and nearby boats alerted.

“The report was concluded to be a false alarm made with good intent, and the response stood down after a search of the area.”

More from Press and Journal

A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Collection.
James Bond boost for whisky firm Edrington as it smashes £1 billion sales barrier
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First look inside newly expanded Aberdeen Whisky Shop
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Death of Peterhead grandmother being treated as murder
Side-on view of red and white Copius trawler at sea.
Fisherman who died after falling overboard off Shetland coast was not wearing lifejacket correctly
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC former players' charity match trophy named in honour of Craig Brown
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Goalposts removed from Inverness park after antisocial behaviour concerns
Banff Sheriff Court, Low Street.
Roads ban for 'overexcited' teen who took mum's car and crashed into family
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Oklahoma! At Aberdeen Arts Centre
A coastguard search operation is underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire honey producer creates buzz with plans for bee sauna